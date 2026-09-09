A climber died Sunday after apparently falling on Castle Peak in the Rocky Mountains near Aspen.

“The climber who fell off of Castle Peak from an apparent fall did succumb to his injuries and was found deceased upon rescuer arrival,” rescue leader coordinator Jeff Edelson said, according to the Aspen Times.

The body was recovered using a “technical lowering system,” the Times reported.

The fatality was the first on Castle Peak this year, and the first Edelson said he could recall in recent years.

“Traditionally, Castle Peak is considered one of the easier peaks in our range to climb,” he said.

“But I think this is a good example that accidents can happen anywhere, and people need to be careful,” he said.

Castle Peak has an elevation of 14,272 feet.

Do stories like this make you think twice about exploring the country’s vast parks? Yes No

Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 5% (1 Votes) No: 95% (18 Votes)

The report of a fallen climber came in to the Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office at 12:41 p.m. on Sunday, Mountain Rescue Aspen posted on Facebook.

“Mountain Rescue Aspen deployed team members,” the post said, adding, “Flight for Life located the climber from the air.”

The accident took place on the north face of Castle Peak, the post said.

“Flight for Life then returned to Aspen to transport additional Mountain Rescue Aspen team members to the area. Mountain Rescue Aspen personnel reached the climber at approximately 3:58 p.m. and determined the individual had sustained injuries that were not survivable,” the post said.

A climber on Castle Peak died Sunday after falling while climbing the 14,274-foot peak between Aspen and Crested Butte. https://t.co/2I9IoKOPtg — The Denver Post (@denverpost) September 7, 2026

The recovery involved 21 people, the post said.

“Mountain Rescue Aspen and the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office encourage those traveling in the backcountry to be prepared for their outing, familiarize themselves with their route and conditions, and understand the limits of their experience and abilities,” the post said.

“We have no words. We saw it happen and we always hope everyone in these communities can walk away from these peaks unscathed,” the Colorado 14ers Facebook group posted.

“There are no easy 14ers. This is the message I wish I could relay to infinity,” the post said.

“Please say a few words for this young man and his family. Cheers, cry, pray, dance, whatever…it was way too soon. And it could be any one of us on any peak,” the post said.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.