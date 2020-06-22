On Tuesday, President Trump will visit Yuma, Arizona, to mark the 200th mile of his “big, beautiful wall” coming to fruition.

“The President promised to build a strong border wall system and he continues to deliver on his promises,” a White House statement read.

“His Administration continues to take bold, decisive action to safeguard our nation. A strong border system also combats the heinous human trafficking and exploitation of children and vulnerable populations by cartels.”

This probably isn’t going to be foregrounded on Tuesday because, well, other stuff is going on. You may have heard.

Life and politics go on, however, even if this isn’t going to be celebrated by too many people. In fact, many will probably point to the fact that we don’t have much of a problem keeping people out of the country at the moment.

However, when things get back to normal, we’re going to learn an important lesson: Walls work.

If you don’t believe me, ask CNN.

No, not the hosts. To the extent that this is covered on the airport departure lounge network, it’s going to be pieces of the how-dare-you sort. With all that’s going on, President Trump is concentrating on the wall?

However, CNN’s headquarters is located in Atlanta, which isn’t exactly a paragon of tranquility at the moment, particularly after the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks in the city by police in a Wendy’s parking lot on June 12.

Here’s a look at some of the protests around the headquarters Friday — as well as what CNN decided to do about it:

CNN has put up a fence outside its HQ after the building was attacked during the riots in Atlanta a few weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/Mdabg9qmiM — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 19, 2020

They really should have tried for some big, beautiful wall stuff, in my mind.

If Paul Hogan was a border hawk, he’d say that “now this is a wall”:

President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Yuma on Tuesday to mark the completion of the 200th mile of the border wall system between the U.S. and Mexico. https://t.co/BoOKhYP3K3 — KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) June 22, 2020

Anyhow, CNN gives demonstrations positive coverage, as they mostly deserve. However, that didn’t save them from the most unsavory aspects of the protests in the days before Rayshard Brooks’ death:

Glass getting broken outside the main entrance to CNN’s Atlanta headquarters; protesters cheer pic.twitter.com/EToiEj5Pom — Fernando Alfonso III (@fernalfonso) May 29, 2020

As CNN reported, the May 29 “protests had started as peaceful earlier in the afternoon” but weren’t quite as beatific when they reached the network’s headquarters.

“At around 6 p.m. ET, protesters began moving toward the front of the CNN Center, where police had gathered. Over the next few hours, the crowd swelled as SWAT was called in to help with crowd control,” the network reported.

“Protesters entered the CNN Center and destroyed the interior of the building at about 9 p.m. ET. One man was seen breaking glass inside the center with a skateboard.”

“You have defaced the CNN building,” Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said in a message to protesters at a media briefing. “Ted Turner started CNN in Atlanta, 40 years ago because he believed in who we are as a city.

“There was a black reporter who was arrested on camera this morning who works for CNN. They are telling our stories. And you are disgracing their building.”

Well, now there’s a ‘wall’ that should keep people out — right?

Of course, liberals are fond of saying that walls in a micro sense don’t quite work the same way as walls in a macro sense.

Except they actually work better in a macro sense, making it more difficult for human traffickers and drug smugglers to use their favorite over-land routes.

If it’s good enough to stop the CNN Center from being vandalized the way it was the first time, it’s good enough for other purposes.

Let’s celebrate 200 miles of the wall — and CNN tacitly endorsing the same logic about walls that conservatives have known works for a long time.

