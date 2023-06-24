Share
Commentary
A change of ownership could be in store for CNN.
Commentary
A change of ownership could be in store for CNN. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

Is CNN Finished? Ex-CEO Plans to Enact 'Ultimate Revenge' Plot by End of the Year - Report

 By Rachel Emmanuel  June 24, 2023 at 10:01am
Share

The old proverb tells us that vengeance is a dish best served cold –which means it’s better to wait a while to cool off before you start plotting revenge.

However, former CNN CEO Jeff Zucker may not be willing to wait that long.

According to a New York Post report, there is growing speculation that Warner Bros. Discovery may sell CNN in the near future and that Zucker is considering making a bid to purchase CNN this fall, seeing an opportunity to lead the network ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

Zucker resigned from the network in February 2022 amidst revelations of an inappropriate relationship with his subordinate, Allison Gollust, the network’s chief marketing officer.

This month, CNN CEO Chris Licht, was fired from his position after attempting to shift the network toward a more centrist position. Insiders speculate that Licht’s dismissal indicates Warner Bros. Discovery’s preparation for a potential sale of the cable news network.

Trending:
'The Five' Co-Host Reveals He Will No Longer Be on the Show: 'It's Tough Being the Odd Man Out'

According to the New York Post, sources known to Zucker say that he “holds a grudge” and will find a way to “be back on top.”

If Zucker were to buy and regain control of the network, it would be the “ultimate revenge” for his ousting.


Zucker is currently the CEO of RedBird IMI, which includes RedBird Capital Partners and International Media Investments, based in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates. The firm has $1 billion in capital, and sources suggest that Abu Dhabi is willing to invest billions more for the right deal.

Should CNN be sold to a new owner?

CNN’s profits declined from approximately $1.25 billion to $750 million last year, as reported by the New York Times.

At the same time, Warner Bros. Discovery has been implementing cost-cutting measures, including layoffs and reduced spending on content, in an effort to address its substantial $50 billion debt burden, the Post reported.

Given these financial challenges, insiders speculate that a potential sale of CNN could take place in 2024. The combination of CNN’s declining profits and Warner Bros. Discovery’s need to alleviate its debt burden may create favorable conditions for such a transaction, according to sources. However, the ultimate decision regarding a CNN sale and the exact timeline for it remain uncertain.

CNN has historically been associated with a liberal perspective, tracing back to its founder, Ted Turner, who is known for his strong left-wing views.

However, CNN was initially established as a news network, and not as the virtual arm of the Democrat Party, as it is now.

Related:
Undercover Video Exposes BlackRock Recruiter Bragging About How Little It Takes to 'Buy a Senator'

In a 2019 monologue on his former Fox News show, Tucker Carlson laid the blame for the transformation of CNN squarely on Jeff Zucker’s shoulders.

“Since Zucker took over CNN almost seven years ago, it often feels like every segment on that channel is choreographed for maximum political effect. If you have ever seen it, you know exactly what we’re saying,” Carlson said.

Carlson said it was Zucker who told his employees that “no matter what else is going on in the world, the impeachment of Donald Trump… is nevertheless the only story that really matters.”


Even after Zucker’s exit, CNN has resisted any changes toward a more centrist position, firing CEO Chris Licht, only 13 months after he was hired, for attempting to change their far-left positions.

But if a vengeful and determined Zucker regains CNN in time for the 2024 elections, it defies imagination what the network can possibly become.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Rachel Emmanuel
Rachel Emmanuel has served as the Director of Content on a Republican Congressional campaign and writes content for popular conservative book franchise.
Rachel Emmanuel has served as the Director of Content on a Republican Congressional campaign and writes for a popular Conservative book franchise.




Is CNN Finished? Ex-CEO Plans to Enact 'Ultimate Revenge' Plot by End of the Year - Report
'No Dignity': Video of Hunter Biden After Plea Deal Shows Just How Corrupt WH Really Is
Foreign TV Host Says Biden Is Sending a 'Coded Message' That He Has Dementia
Defense Attorney Furious After Seeing Hunter Biden Plea Deal - His Client Had Same Charge and Won't Be Out of Prison for Years
Durham Tears Schiff to Shreds with a Subtle Line That References the Congressman's Past
See more...

Conversation