Young Pennsylvania voters told CNN during a Thursday segment how unenthusiastic their demographic is about President Joe Biden.

Former President Donald Trump leads Biden 48 percent to 40 percent among voters ages 18-29, according to a recent New York Times/Siena College poll.

The voters featured on “CNN News Central” said the overall sentiment among their demographic is a lack of enthusiasm for the 81-year-old president.

“I feel like a lot of people are discouraged, but I think that‘s where influencers come in and we can really help motivate them, encourage them to vote,” said Kenny Screven, a social media “influencer” who pushes people to support Biden.

CNN correspondent Danny Freeman asked the voters to rate their enthusiasm to cast ballots in November on a scale of one to 10.

Two of them said “five” while one said “seven or eight.”

An 18-year-old Biden voter named Saranya Singh said “one,” adding, “I’m not excited at all.”

“A lot of my friends and a lot of people in our age group are really hesitant to vote this year at all because I mean, Biden is not the ideal democratic candidate in any way,” Singh said.

Should Trump focus on young voters? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Anish Garimidi, a college sophomore who backs the president, suggested the lack of enthusiasm among young voters should be cause for concern.

“The Biden campaign should definitely be seeing that as, like, if the youth vote slips away, like, Pennsylvania slips away,” Garimidi said.

‘Not The Ideal Democratic Candidate’: Young Voters Tell CNN Just How ‘Discouraged’ They Are About Biden pic.twitter.com/ZJoz3F1Bcj — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 11, 2024

Biden beat Trump by 11 points among voters from ages 25 to 29 in 2020, according to CNN’s exit poll.

Black women in Pennsylvania told MSNBC that Biden should withdraw from the presidential race following his disastrous debate performance.

“Wish they would both drop out. I’m a bit worried about Biden’s ability to run a country,” a voter named Clarke said.

“I don’t know if he’ll be able to do it if he is elected for the next four years. And I do think he has other options within the party who could step up and carry out similar things that he wants to be carried out.

“I just don’t think it should be him.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.