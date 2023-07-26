CNN Melts Down After Hunter Biden's Plea Deal Gets Torpedoed: 'Someone Made a Bad Mistake Here'

When a federal judge threw an unexpected wrinkle into the plea bargain Hunter Biden’s attorneys had reached with the Justice Department, it might have shocked the courtroom.

It might have surprised both prosecutors and the defense.

But nobody was more shocked than the team at “CNN New Central.”

Instead of a crumb-bum’s plea deal falling apart, it sounded like it was the collapse of the Hindenburg over Lakehurst, New Jersey.

“Someone made a bad mistake here,” anchor John Berman declared, sounding for all the world like he was going to start crying.

CNN: “Someone made a bad mistake here.” “How could there be such a big miscommunication?!” “I cannot even begin to understand how Hunter Biden’s lawyers walk him into that courthouse without knowing exactly what the constraints, what the limitations of that deal are!” pic.twitter.com/2XP9ZmsWtF — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 26, 2023

And for the loquacious legal analyst Eli Honig, there were words aplenty, but not for what mattered.

“I cannot even begin to explain how the Justice Department walks into that courtroom without knowing exactly what the scope of immunity or coverage is for Hunter Biden,” he said.

“And equally, I cannot even begin to understand how Hunter Biden’s lawyers walk him into that courthouse without knowing exactly what the constraints, what the limitations of that deal are.”

That sounds like a long way of saying, “I thought the fix was in.”

The CNN team might have been crushed, but social media viewers lit up:

Watching CNN melt down makes this Wednesday morning so much better — Will’s Thoughts (@Will22Boz) July 26, 2023

They thought there would be no opposition and the judge would just rubber-stamp the deal — Dr. Judgmental Shoelace, PhD. (@DocKilmer) July 26, 2023

Wah ! Wah ! MSM can’t believe the fix did not work ! — Fred Henderson (@FredHend1255) July 26, 2023

And no one wants the fix in and the show over more than the Democratic Party and its allies in the establishment media — like, say, “CNN News Central.”

As George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley wrote in the New York Post on Monday, the closure of the Biden plea agreement is essential to the Democratic game plan of getting by the Biden bribery scandal — which only gets worse with every revelation and every hearing in the GOP-controlled House.

A plea deal with Hunter Biden, offered by the Department of Justice and accepted by a federal judge, Turley wrote, would give Democrats and their media allies the opportunity to “then declare the scandal closed and demand that we all ‘move on.'”

The only aim here, of course, is to protect President Joe Biden.

That all fell apart Wednesday — first with the collapse of the plea agreement in the morning, then with District Judge Maryellen Norieka’s refusal to accept the revised plea agreement in the afternoon, as NBC News reported, resulting in Hunter Biden pleading innocent to charges that literally everyone who follows the news knows damn well he’s guilty of — including his own legal team.

Now, there’s no “move on” for Democrats and the leftist media; there’s only the drip-drip of revelations from the Republican-controlled House and unavoidable headlines about a potential trial or a plea agreement the judge will finally accept.

No wonder John Berman sounded like he was going to cry.

