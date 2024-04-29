Andrew Breitbart put it best when he said politics is downstream from culture.

Typically, we see a culture embracing leftism while pushing for backward and regressive policies. While conservatives usually must cede most of the cultural space, sometimes there are small — and hilarious — victories on that front.

Afroman’s remake of his 2001 hit “Because I Got High” is one such victory as the hip-hop artist decided to lay into both Hunter Biden and President Joe Biden.

In “Hunter Got High” — released Friday through Nashville, Tennessee-based Baste Records — Afroman raps about Ukraine, Hunter Biden’s laptop, cocaine found at the White House and the president’s remark that his son is the “smartest man” he knows.

The video shows Afroman alongside actors portraying the Bidens and Secret Service agents as he sings lines such as, “Ukraine wasn’t part of the plan, till Hunter got high. China wasn’t that big a fan, till Hunter got high,” and, “He got more LLCs than Jon Gotti’s ex-wife.”

The song starts with perhaps the most iconic line, “He was going to get his laptop fixed, but Hunter got high.”

Afroman ends on a personal note as he brings up the hypocrisy of a lack of justice for everything Hunter Biden has done while showing headlines of his own troubles involving alleged police misconduct during a raid of his home.

In a statement to the Daily Caller, Baste Records said the legal battles former President Donald Trump is facing during this year’s presidential election highlight the need to fight back.

“With the Democrats playing dirty and employing lawfare against Trump, it’s time for conservative artists to enter the cultural arena and call out the corruption of the Biden administration,” the label said.

Saying “it’s time for conservatives to enter the cultural arena” is an understatement.

Culture has always been a key battleground, yet one the left always seems to dominate.

Music is not an exception.

Who could forget when Taylor Swift baked cookies decorated with “Biden/Harris 2020” to push her scores of fans to vote Democrat that year?

Looking back further, readers might recall when Eminem made a free-style rap during the 2017 BET Hip-Hop Awards in which he ripped then-President Trump.

While conservatives met those moments with an eye roll and likely found them cringeworthy, there’s an undeniable resonance in championing politics through culture that the left understands.

During the Biden presidency, however, more and more conservatives have woken up to this. Browbeating politics from a podium can only take you so far before you realize that headway must be made in spaces where voters are going for entertainment’s sake.

Again, Breitbart said it best.

November will show if these cultural efforts have been worth it in the political realm.

