Hunter Biden Put Then-VP Dad on Phone in at Least 2 Dozen Calls to Overseas Biz Associates: Ex-Partner

An ex-business partner of Hunter Biden is expected to speak in front of the House Oversight Committee this week as the latter continues its probe into Hunter Biden’s reportedly illicit dealings.

Sources tell the New York Post claim this testimony will reveal a new development in the scandal.

According to the ex-partner, Hunter Biden put his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden, on the phone to speak with his overseas business associates.

This falls in line with the Post’s bombshell report from late 2020. That report published communications straight from Hunter Biden’s personal laptop, revealing he had set up a meeting between his father and an executive of the Ukrainian oil company Burisma.

Hunter Biden served on the board of Burisma, earning a salary of $50,000 per month.

The House Oversight Committee’s current investigation aims to “determine whether these activities compromise U.S. national security and President Biden’s ability to lead with impartiality.”

In June, documents revealing the IRS had recommended felony charges be levied against the president’s son became public in response to his failure to report at least $2.2 million in taxes.

Instead of felony charges, Hunter Biden eventually pled guilty to lesser misdemeanors, prompting a series of IRS whistleblowers to claim federal officials had interfered with the investigation on behalf of the Biden family.

The ex-business partner, Devon Archer, is Hunter Biden’s “former best friend” and may soon go to prison for crimes related to a $60 million fraud scheme, per the New York Post.

Archer will reportedly testify that he witnessed Hunter Biden rope his dad into at least two dozen such phone calls.

The Post describes Hunter Biden’s calls to his father as a “go-to party trick.”

“We are looking forward very much to hearing from Devon Archer about all the times he has witnessed Joe Biden meeting with Hunter Biden’s overseas business partners when he was vice president, including on speakerphone,” said GOP Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, the committee’s chairman.

On one such occasion, senior Burisma executive Vadym Pozharskyi directly asked Hunter Biden “Can you ring your dad?”

Another source, former Hunter Biden business partner Tony Bobulinski, will also testify that the former vice president would regularly phone into his son’s meetings.

“I am also aware of other Biden family business associates confirming that Joe would take phone calls from Hunter in the middle of business meetings and would weigh in via speakerphone,” Bobulinski said, according to the Post.

“The American people don’t fully appreciate yet the key role Joe Biden played in the Biden family global influence peddling … I would equate it to a chairman’s role in a traditional business structure.”

According to Bobulinski former Biden representative Kate Bedingfield and other Joe Biden “gatekeepers” would often attempt to top the senior Biden from joining the call, albeit unsuccessfully.

During the time when these calls took place, Joe Biden was in charge of handling the Obama administration’s dealings in Ukraine, the Post reported.

Archer is expected to testify sometime this week.

