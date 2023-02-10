'CNN This Morning' Crowned Worst Morning Show in a Decade for Network

CNN’s attempt to compete in the early mornings has failed so miserably that its new show “CNN This Morning” has become its lowest-rated morning show in nearly a decade.

The show’s hosts — Don Lemon, Kaitlan Collins and Poppy Harlow — have not managed to resonate with viewers, leading to an embarrassing new low for a network that has skidded off the tracks in the Post-Trump White House years.

Not only does the trio lack chemistry, but Lemon has clashed with Collins on the air while reportedly also going after her behind closed doors.

Unfortunately for CNN, the on-air drama has not attracted more eyeballs to the train wreck.

The Wrap reported Friday that the network’s decision to replace “New Day” with a morning circus has resulted in its worst morning viewership numbers in 10 years.

Citing Nielsen data, the outlet reported that Lemon, Harlow and Collins have garnered “the lowest viewership among adults 25-54, the key demographic for cable news, and the second-lowest total viewership among each iteration of the network’s morning programming since ‘New Day’ was launched in June 2013.”

CNN CEO Chris Licht took over last year after former network head Jeff Zucker was forced out. Licht has attempted to jumpstart things by experimenting with the network’s lineup.

Lemon’s show was pulled while CNN briefly trotted out Jake Tapper in primetime during the midterms. Licht also recently added comedian Bill Maher in a Friday segment on “CNN Tonight.”

None of it has worked — especially for Lemon, Harlow and Collins, who have managed to increase viewership but have cratered in the key demo.

Is CNN a failed network? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (5 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The Wrap reported the trio has sunk “18.6% in demo viewership as compared to ‘New Day’s’ original launch in 2013, even as total viewership for ‘CNN This Morning’ has increased by 30.2%.”

“CNN This Morning” has failed this badly in spite of the fact that it is simulcast on HLN and is co-hosted by a seasoned primetime veteran in Lemon.

Of course, Lemon was so unpopular in his 8 p.m. ET time slot that he was moved to mornings.

With that said, it isn’t really all that surprising that so few people are getting out of bed and making the decision to start their day watching a left-wing hack masquerade as a reporter.

But it is a bit stunning that a big name like Lemon can’t get CNN’s reliable liberal audience to tune in for the drama he’s creating.

Licht has had a year to right the ship. Thus far, he’s failed miserably.

One thing appears certain: Don Lemon is not the answer.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.