CNN's Chris Cuomo Tells Don Lemon ‘You Know I’m Black on the Inside’

Chris Cuomo of CNN’s Cuomo Prime Time attends the WarnerMedia Upfront 2019 arrivals on the red carpet at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on May 15, 2019, in New York City.Mike Coppola / Getty ImagesChris Cuomo of CNN’s "Cuomo Prime Time" attends the WarnerMedia Upfront 2019 arrivals on the red carpet at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on May 15, 2019, in New York City. (Mike Coppola / Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
Published March 7, 2021 at 3:12pm
Even as Chris Cuomo has became a target for critics who recall his happy talk interviews with his brother, embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the CNN host has proclaimed he is “black on the inside” while sharing a ditty with fellow CNN host Don Lemon.

The proclamation was not received with open arms in the Twittersphere, where multiple users denounced Cuomo for the comment.

At issue was Cuomo’s singing of the words to the theme for the show “Good Times.” The CBS show, which lasted from 1974 to 1979, chronicled the lives of a black Chicago family, according to the Daily Mail.

“How do you know the words ‘Good Times?'” Lemon asked

“You know I’m black on the inside,” Cuomo replied.

Twitter seethed at the comment:

Later on in their conversation, according to a transcript posted by Breitbart, Cuomo asked, “But what I’m saying is, are we really going back to that kind of reality?’

“Yes, we are,” Lemon replied.

Cuomo said he covered Chicago and the Cabrini-Green housing project at one point in his career.

“They called it the killing fields in between those projects because you couldn’t get out. The only way you got out for too many was in a box,” he said, then spinning crime into a plug for the COVID-19 relief bill.

“It really makes me worried about where we are and that’s why this relief bill matters so much. We’ve got to get people out of the grip of poverty right now,” he said.

Then Lemon decided to make the conversation a full-on bashing of Republicans who are trying to pass election integrity legislation.

“I think we are going back even further. I think we are going back with these voting restrictions. We are going back to Jim Crow is what’s happening,” Lemon said.

Are both Cuomo's too full of their own arrogance?

Cuomo replied, “Well, look, these laws, so I’ve spent some time reading them. You know, first, I was like, they won’t do this. I mean, restricting early voting is crazy, Republicans vote early more than Democrats do. These things are frightening.”

Neither mentioned that, as of Feb. 26, 388 people had been shot in Chicago, 62 more than the same point in 2020, according to the Chicago Tribune.

In addition, 13 people were wounded in weekend shootings, according to WLS-TV.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







