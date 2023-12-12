Share
News

Coffee Shop Issues Blanket Online Apology Following Staff's Antisemitism Toward Jewish Female Patron

 By Ben Kew  December 12, 2023 at 3:43pm
Share

An Oakland coffee shop has apologized after its employees verbally abused a Jewish woman before blocking her entry into a bathroom filled with antisemitic graffiti.

Footage of the incident, which was first posted on X by the StopAntisemitism account but later removed at the request of the woman, showed a male staffer at Farley’s East coffee house telling a Jewish woman that she wanted to use the bathroom because “Israel loves taking private property and saying it’s their own.”

“I was a patron here and I have a right to go into the restroom,” the woman is heard saying.

“And we have a right to refuse service,” the man replied.

An employee then suggests the woman can use the bathroom in another shop, an offer the woman declines.

Trending:
Sheila Jackson Lee Defeated in Mayor Race - It Wasn't Even Close

“No, I want to use this one,” she argued. “I should not be excluded and other people allowed.”

When she eventually pushes her way in, she films the graffiti with messages such as “Zionism = Fascism,” “Your neutrality/apathy is enabling genocide,” and “Free Palestine.”

“History didn’t start in 1948, lady,” the male staffer snapped.

Do you feel that antisemitism is on the rise in the US?

After the video went viral across social media, the shop issued a full apology for the incident, writing on Instagram that such behavior “does not reflect our values.”

“As context, hate speech graffiti was written in our bathroom,” the statement read. “We do not support hate speech; this does not reflect our values.”

“After a customer used the bathroom and wished to return to document the graffiti, they were initially denied access and then allowed to re-enter to document the graffiti.”

“The staff handled the situation poorly, and we apologize for this error and the distress caused to the customer. We’ve taken corrective measures with our staff and removed the offensive graffiti.

Related:
Troubling Anti-Semitic Sign Found Outside Republican Congressman's Office

“We’re not antisemitic; we value diversity and inclusivity. We’re committed to ongoing staff training for a safe and welcoming environment. Thank you for understanding that we are a small business doing our best to operate a community business in a difficult environment.”

It is not clear whether any staff members were fired.

Antisemitic incidents have surged in recent months as a result of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza.

Yet even Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, America’s highest-ranking Jewish official, has admitted that the majority of these incidents are the result of left-wing, pro-Palestinian activists using antisemitism as a vehicle for venting their political frustrations.

An Urgent Note from Our Staff:

The Western Journal has been labeled “dangerous” simply because we have a biblical worldview and speak the truth about what is happening in America.

We refuse to let Big Tech and woke advertisers dictate the content we share with our community. We stand for truth. We stand for freedom. We stand with our readers.

We’re asking you to help us in this fight. We can’t do this without you.

Your donation directly helps fund our editorial team of writers and editors. If you would rather become a WJ member outright, you can do that today as well. Your support means we can continue to expose false narratives and defend traditional American values.

Please stand with us by donating today.

Thank you for your support!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Ben Kew
Ben Kew is a conservative journalist and commentator. Originally from the United Kingdom, he studied politics and modern languages at the University of Bristol. He started his career at Breitbart London aged 20, before moving to the U.S. to cover Congress and eventually becoming the outlet’s Latin America correspondent until the end of 2020. Since then he has worked in editorial roles at RedState and Human Events. He has also written for The Spectator, Spiked, The Epoch Times, The Critic and PanAm Post.
Ben Kew is a conservative journalist and commentator. Originally from the United Kingdom, he studied politics and modern languages at the University of Bristol. He started his career at Breitbart London aged 20, before moving to the U.S. to cover Congress and eventually becoming the outlet’s Latin America correspondent until the end of 2020. Since then he has worked in editorial roles at RedState and Human Events. He has also written for The Spectator, Spiked, The Epoch Times, The Critic and PanAm Post.




Coffee Shop Issues Blanket Online Apology Following Staff's Antisemitism Toward Jewish Female Patron
Gang of 21 Democrat AGs Wage Pivotal Court Fight to End Traditional Gender-Exclusive School Bathrooms
Beloved News Anchor Dies Unexpectedly at Age 42: 'Utterly Devastating'
Teacher Found Dead on Nativity Play Stage
Teen Girl Swimmers Again Forced to Compete, Shower with Male Professor, 50, Who Identifies as Female
See more...

Conversation