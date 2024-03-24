College Football Star Hit with DUI, Reckless Driving Charges
Running back Trevor Etienne, who has been counted upon to be a major force in Georgia’s football season after transferring from Florida, was arrested early Sunday in Athens, Georgia, on a charge of driving under the influence, according to news reports.
Etienne, 19, is the younger brother of Jacksonville Jaguars star Travis Etienne.
He was booked at the Athens-Clarke County Jail at 4:35 a.m. and later released after posting nearly $1,900 bail, according to the New York Post, which cited jail records.
In addition to a DUI charge, he faces charges of reckless driving, failure to maintain lane/improper driving on the road, and affixing materials that reduce the visibility of windows/windshield, according to Fox News.
Huge news for Georgia Bulldogs star transfer RB Trevor Etienne arrested on four misdemeanors, including DUI pic.twitter.com/kLWwp1ceLc
— Fantasy Fanatics (@FFB_Fanatics) March 24, 2024
Etienne’s DUI charge was noted as “less safe,” meaning that under Georgia law he can still face prosecution even if his blood alcohol level is below the legal limit of .08, according to ESPN.
“We are aware of the charges and are currently in the process of gathering additional information,” Steven Drummond, Georgia executive associate athletic director for strategic communications, said in a statement, according to ESPN. “This is a pending legal matter and we will not have further comment at this time.”
Georgia’s athletic policy says a DUI conviction means missing at least one game, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
In Etienne’s case, that would delay his debut, because he transferred from Florida in December.
“He has been projected as Georgia’s top running back after transferring in from Florida, where he rushed for 1,472 yards and 14 touchdowns on 249 carries in two seasons,” ESPN reported. “Etienne was an ESPN top-200 recruit in the 2022 class.”
Etienne’s arrest is the first arrest of a Georgia football player reported in 2024.
In 2023, there were at least 15 traffic incidents concerning Georgia football players or staff in which excessive speed was cited. In one crash, two people were killed.
What is going on in Athens where University of Georgia football players think that there are no *real* repercussions for speeding, reckless behavior, and DUIs?
THIS – no matter how many championships Kirby Smart wins for UGA – is why Nick Saban will always be the better COACH. https://t.co/9KQdEV7B1o
— Happy Dog Trading Company (@mudita4all) March 24, 2024
Last June, an article in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that since 2015, when Kirby Smart took over as Georgia’s head coach, Georgia players have been charged with almost 300 traffic offenses.
At least 60 times, players were accused of exceeding the speed limit by 20 mph, with 17 cases in which the speed limit was topped by 30 mph and seven in which players were accused of going 40 mph over the limit, according to the Journal-Constitution.
Three incidents topped the 100 mph mark, including one on a street where the speed limit was 35 mph, the newspaper reported.
The college issued a statement for that article saying it would place “increased emphasis on motor vehicle safety, responsibility and accountability” by athletes.
“The recent incidents of reckless driving are completely unacceptable, and the University of Georgia Athletic Association is addressing this conduct with appropriate action, including a range of disciplinary measures,” the statement said.
Truth and Accuracy
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.