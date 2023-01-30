Parler Share
Police officers sit in the parking lot next to Columbine High School on April 20, 2021, in Littleton, Colorado.
Police officers sit in the parking lot next to Columbine High School on April 20, 2021, in Littleton, Colorado. (Michael Ciaglo / Getty Images)

Columbine Survivor Rejects Gun Control for a Brutally Simple Solution to School Shooters

 By Peter Partoll  January 30, 2023 at 10:55am
After every tragic mass shooting, we are incessantly told by the left that guns are the problem and that the only solution to this crisis is to implement stricter gun control laws.

So given how fierce the debate on this issue has become, it may be helpful to hear what a survivor of one of the worst mass shootings in American history has to say.

One of the most outspoken survivors on the issue is Evan Todd, who was the first person shot in the library at Columbine High School in 1999.

But unlike the survivors of the Parkland High School shooting who have become famous for calling for gun control, Todd has taken the opposite stance and is a staunch supporter of the Second Amendment.

In 2019, he famously pointed out to Beto O’Rourke that the guns he was trying to confiscate were not the guns used in the shooting and that most shootings are done using other guns. He then asked O’Rourke if it was therefore time to ban all semi-automatic weapons.

While many people on the left celebrated this, it was later revealed that Todd had been trying to trick O’Rourke into admitting that he wanted to ban more firearms than he let on, in violation of the Second Amendment.

Now, Todd has once again made his position clear. In a tweet on Saturday, Todd pointed out that the shooters at Columbine had broken so many laws in order to get the guns, and asked, “What makes you think one more law will change anything?”

Todd is absolutely right here. Gun control laws have failed to stop mass shootings, as criminals have repeatedly violated laws in order to get guns.

This was pointed out to California’s Gov. Gavin Newsom after last weeks shooting in Monterey when he called for more gun laws but was reminded that the guns used in the shooting were already illegal. More laws wouldn’t have changed anything.

Instead, Todd proposed a simpler solution to the problem of school shootings, “confront murderers with bullets flying back at them.”

He also said that he had spoken with thousands of school teachers, administrators, and parents about ways to defend against school shooters.

Indeed, one does wonder if teachers were allowed to have guns and were properly trained, how many of these tragedies that we see today could have been avoided.

While it might be a stretch to say that school shootings would never take place, the presence of armed teachers on the premise would certainly do a lot to discourage potential mass shooters.

Will armed teachers scare school shooters away?

Todd is trying to draw our attention to something that we all know but that many do not want to admit, these gun control measures do not work. It is time that we considered alternative measures.

Peter Partoll
Peter Partoll is a commentary writer for the Western Journal and a Research Assistant for the Catholic Herald. He earned his bachelor's degree at Hillsdale College and recently finished up his masters degree at Royal Holloway University of London. You can follow him on Twitter at @p_partoll.




