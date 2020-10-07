The Republic of China, the “other” China headquartered on the island country of Taiwan, stands as a glowing reminder for the Chinese people that there is an alternative to the mainland’s brutal communist rule.

Unfortunately for the republic, leadership of the communist People’s Republic of China has not been shy about their want and desire for Taiwan, threatening military force to bring back what they see as a rogue province of a greater unified state.

Foreign friendships and firepower (mostly American) have so far kept the island free. But considering they’re outnumbered more than 50-to-1 in terms of population, there’s not much more the Taiwanese can do but defend their small holding.

Even worse for the island nation, communist China is no longer the fledgling dictatorship it faced more than 70 years ago, but a superpower armed with an increasingly powerful arsenal.

Now, with the world largely disconnected by the coronavirus pandemic and leaders’ heavy-handed responses to it, one of the mouthpieces of communist China is calling for his country to prepare for conquest.

Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of the Chinese Communist Party-owned Global Times, is behind the aggressive Tuesday article.

“We must no longer hold any more illusions,” Hu wrote. “The only way forward is for the mainland to fully prepare itself for war and to give Taiwan secessionist forces a decisive punishment at any time. As the secessionist forces’ arrogance continues to swell, the historical turning point is getting closer.

“It’s certain that the current status of the island of Taiwan is only a short period in history that will definitely come to an end.”

Hu admitted his argument for military action is largely the result of two resolutions proposed by Taiwan’s Chinese Nationalist Party, or KMT. Passed in rare unanimous votes Tuesday, the motions would bring the United States even closer to a becoming a major player in any cross-strait conflict.

According to Taiwan News, the resolutions are official calls for a resumption of diplomatic ties and military aid from America.

The call for foreign help comes as communist China deals with a growing reckoning from some of its powerful neighbors.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has been actively working with several of these nations, shoring up an alliance against the Asian powerhouse. India, Japan and Australia are the primary allies in this cooperation against communist China.

Unfortunately for the People’s Republic, it looks like Taiwan’s request couldn’t have been made at a better time.

President Donald Trump signaled major support for the island nation in late March, after lies and deceit from its mainland adversary sparked a global pandemic.

Despite past support, it’s still unclear whether Trump or other American officials will answer Taiwan’s call. The impending swamp of election chaos is sure to cause even more problems when it comes to a U.S. response

For Taiwan, the clock is already ticking. Communist China has massed amphibious assault vehicles on the strait, and it’s clear that this flashpoint is quickly heating up.

The only question now is whether the United States will draw a line in the sand when it comes to freedom for the people of Taiwan.

