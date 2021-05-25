A Texas congressman introduced a new bill on Tuesday to stop cancel culture proponents from stripping awards from military veterans.

Texas Republican Rep. Ronny Jackson, a retired U.S. Navy rear admiral, introduced the Stop Cancel Culture From Degrading Honor Act, according to a statement from his office.

“I came to Congress to continue a career of service to my country and to stand up for the values I learned growing up in West Texas. I, and many constituents of TX-13, have had enough of cancel culture and its intent to destroy anyone who does not agree with Democrats’ radical, woke agenda,” Jackson said in the statement.

“My bill is straightforward and will prevent people like Elizabeth Warren and AOC from looking back one hundred years or more to rewrite the history books.

“Military men and women who valiantly fought for our country should be off the table, and if we don’t fight back on this there is no telling what is next,” he said.

“This bill will make Medals of Honor or other military decorations permanent after ten years have passed, with a limited number of exceptions,” the news release said.

Jackson, who also serves as a member of the House Armed Services Committee, also tweeted about the new legislation.

I’ve had enough of cancel culture & its intent to destroy anyone who disagrees with Dems’ radical, woke agenda. Dems are now coming after service members’ military awards from 131 years ago. My new legislation would STOP this from happening! MORE⬇️https://t.co/0MYvCMwZeu — Ronny Jackson (@RepRonnyJackson) May 25, 2021

The congressman’s reference to Sen. Elizabeth Warren alluded to her 2019 proposed bill called the Remove the Stain Act.

The bill would revoke Medals of Honor awarded to troops of the U.S Army’s 7th Cavalry Regiment who were involved in the “Wounded Knee Massacre.”

The legislation was reintroduced by Warren along with Oregon Democratic Sen. Jeff Merkley in March.

“The horrifying acts of violence against hundreds of Lakota men, women, and children at Wounded Knee should be condemned, not celebrated with Medals of Honor,” Warren said in a statement.

“The Remove the Stain Act acknowledges a profoundly shameful event in U.S. history, and that’s why I won’t stop fighting for this effort to advance justice and take a step toward righting wrongs against Native peoples,” she added.

Merkley also commented on the bill.

“We must stop whitewashing and minimizing these horrifying chapters of our history immediately, and move forward with a commitment to remembering, reflecting on, and working to rectify them,” Merkley said.

“I hope this bill helps us tell the true story of what happened at Wounded Knee — a massacre of hundreds of innocent Lakota men, women, and children-and recognize the battle as an abhorrent tragedy,” he added.

The House version of the bill was also introduced in March by Hawaii Democratic Rep. Kai Kahele.

