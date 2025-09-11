Conservative Christian Students Remember Charlie Kirk and His Legacy with Fondness

As conservatives poured out their laments following the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, some of the tributes came from young people whose lives were permanently changed for the better by his influence.

Kirk was fatally shot while engaging students in conversation at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, provoking shock, dismay, and anger in the conservative world.

The husband, father, and conservative Christian, who died at the young age of 31, received commendations from world leaders, sports figures, cultural figures, and countless everyday Americans.

Among those commendations were remarks from students impacted by Kirk’s efforts to spread conservative values among young people.

Addison Smith, a media personality who formerly hosted a show on One America News Network, recounted that Turning Point USA “got me into politics to begin with.”

“I helped run the first TPUSA chapter at Liberty,” Smith wrote on social media. “It was through that experience that I began building connections in the industry and eventually landed my first reporting job.”

Smith made clear that “I wouldn’t be who I am or where I am today without Charlie Kirk and Turning Point USA.”

“My heart goes out to Erika and the Kirk family,” he added. “May God comfort them in this time of immense loss, and may they find comfort in knowing this wonderful man is with the Savior he so boldly proclaimed.”

In the same way, social media influencer “Jack Unheard” said that Kirk had started his journey toward conservatism.

“I used to be a lost college student, completely brainwashed by the media and the left, blindly believing everything I was told,” the influencer said. “Then I found Charlie Kirk. He snapped me out of it, opened my eyes to the truth, and showed me that so much of what I was being fed were lies.”

Jack Unheard added, “He taught me to love my country again, to stand for my values, and to never be ashamed of what I believe. For that, I will be forever grateful.”

Isabella Marchese, the federal affairs manager at Americans for Tax Reform, said that Kirk was “huge part of my intro into serious conservative politics.”

She noted that Turning Point USA equipped her with “the ability to articulate my positions and develop of coherent ideology, which today remains unshaken.”

“Millions have this story. His legacy is endless,” she added.

Chandler Crump, another young social media commentator, added that Kirk “changed my life.”

“I attended Turning Point USA’s Young Black Leadership Summit in October 2018. I was 14 at the time but Charlie told me it didn’t matter how young I was, I could fight alongside him in this movement,” Crump recalled.

“From then on, I attended every Turning Point Conference every year,” he continued. “From 2018 to 2025. I grew up in this movement.”

Crump said that he believes that he is “the person I am today because of the inspiration from Charlie Kirk and his organization.”

“I will never be the same without him, and this country will never be the same either. He was a husband, a father, a man of God, and a visionary for our nation,” he said.

Kirk launched Turning Point USA in 2012 when he was still himself a teenager.

The group has over 850 campus chapters across the country, according to The New York Times.

Turning Point USA has been widely credited not only with creating conservative content influential among young people, but with securing substantial numbers of votes for President Donald Trump and other Republicans in the most recent election cycle.

