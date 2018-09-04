Conservative Communities Lay Into Libraries Promoting Drag Queen Story Time

In Louisiana and Alabama, conservative voices are demanding a halt to public libraries that are trying to hold “Drag Queen Story Hour” events.

“… the use of taxpayer funds to promote sexual deviancy to three-year-olds was and still is shocking,” reads a petition from the Citizens for a New Louisiana, trying to block an upcoming event at the Lafayette, Louisiana library. The petition has 780 signatures, The Advertiser reported.

In Mobile, Alabama, churches are seeking to stop a Sept. 8 Drag Queen Story Hour event.

“We recognize it as the opening salvo in a clearly defined cultural war,” said Rev. Mack Morris, senior pastor at Woodridge Baptist Church, Al.com reported. “We must protect our children.”

The events began taking place in major metro areas in 2015.

“Drag Queen Story Hour is just what it sounds like — drag queens reading stories to children in libraries, schools, and bookstores,” the organization’s website said.

The group puts a politically correct gloss on the events.

“DQSH captures the imagination and play of the gender fluidity of childhood and gives kids glamorous, positive, and unabashedly queer role models,” the website said. “In spaces like this, kids are able to see people who defy rigid gender restrictions and imagine a world where people can present as they wish, where dress up is real.”

As reported by The Western Journal, instances have included an individual in a satanic costume reading to children at the Long Bach, California, library named after Michelle Obama.

Rev. Fred Wolfe, a pastor in the Mobile area and founding pastor at Luke 4:18 Fellowship, said this is not innocent fun.

“We have to understand that this is a national agenda and a national plan to indoctrinate children,” he said.

Wade Brasfield, 28, of Mobile, who will read to the children while dressed as “Khloe Kash,” plans to read two books. One of the books, “Stella Brings the Family,” is about a girl who is troubled by which of her two fathers to bring to a Mother’s Day event.

Wolfe said his church would oppose the story being read publicly, even without a drag queen thrown in the mix.

“They are trying to change the lifestyle of our children,” said Wolfe. “If it’s not in our public schools already, it will be. And we will fight that battle in the days to come.”

Morris said communities have to push back.

“Their plan is not a one-time gig at the library but rather it is a carefully crafted political agenda with the idea of infiltrating the public-school system where their immoral teachings shall be used to indoctrinate young children,” he said.

Morris said children should be beyond the reach of manipulation.

“I rise to join a chorus of many who say ‘leave our children alone,'” he said.

In Lafayette, the library has no plans to back down.

“All story programs for this age group are designed for families to attend together and involve books, songs and craft activities that encourage interaction among the children,” a library statement said. “The picture books that are read are content- and age-appropriate. The Drag Queen Story Time will share stories of individuality, openness and acceptance with families seeking an opportunity to show their children that every person is unique and should be treated with equal respect.”

