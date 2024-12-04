Conservative Group Prevails Over Fani Willis in Court Battle Over Trump Prosecution Records

Defying the law may cost Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, according to an order issued Monday.

The Superior Court in Georgia’s Fulton County on Monday handed Judicial Watch a win in its lawsuit aimed at looking over communications Willis had with Special Counsel Jack Smith and the House Jan. 6 panel, according to a news release posted by Judicial Watch on its website.

Willis has charged President-elect Donald Trump and multiple co-defendants with election interference in a case that is similar to Smith’s federal prosecution of Trump.

Trump’s election as president has put an end to Smith’s efforts to convict Trump.

The order said that the request under Georgia’s Open Records Act was filed in March, but the only response received was a reply that no such records existed.

Fani Willis Forced To Release All Communications With Jack Smith, J6 Committee.blows my mind as someone from the outside looking in, that these kinds of unlawful acts really are going on & Fanni Willis, still has a valid law license.needs to be disbarred https://t.co/5fl3cSGS3N — Annie Pistol Packin Oakley (@AnneRifleOakley) December 4, 2024

Although Willis had several options open to her after being served with the document requiring access to records, her office “did none of that,” Superior Court Judge Robert C.I. McBurney wrote.

In doing so, the court grants Judicial Watch’s request for attorneys’ fees and orders Willis to search for and provide releasable records to Judicial Watch within five business days (2/3). https://t.co/FwnSr7UVWl — Judicial Watch ⚖️ (@JudicialWatch) December 3, 2024

Judicial Watch “is thus entitled to judgment by default as if every item and paragraph of the complaint were supported by proper and sufficient evidence,” he wrote.

“Here, this means Plaintiff has established that Defendant violated the ORA by failing to either turn over responsive records or else notify Plaintiff of her decision to withhold,” the judge wrote.

The order said a hearing on Judicial Watch’s request to have Willis’s office pay all court costs and attorney’s fees has been scheduled for Dec. 20.

“Fani Willis is something else. We’ve been doing this work for 30 years, and this is the first time in our experience a government official has been found in default for not showing up in court to answer an open records lawsuit,” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said in a statement.

“Judicial Watch looks forward to getting any documents from the Fani Willis operation about collusion with the Biden administration and Nancy Pelosi’s Congress on her unprecedented and compromised ‘get-Trump’ prosecution,” he said.

As noted in a Judicial Watch release posted in March, communications exist from Willis to the House panel. Further, representatives of her office traveled to Washington to meet with the panel at least three times in 2022, the release said.

A Georgia court has ordered Fani Willis to disclose ALL communications with Special Counsel Jack Smith and the Democrat-led J6 Committee. Fani Willis’ days as an attorney are numbered. — Isabella Maria DeLuca (@IsabellaMDeLuca) December 4, 2024

In its lawsuit, Judicial Watch had argued that it “has since learned that the County’s representation about not having records responsive to the request is likely false,” citing the communications between Willis and the House panel.

Judicial Watch had followed up by saying that after 30 days went by with no official response from Fulton County to produce the records, it was entitled to a default judgment against Willis, its most recent news release said.

