Bodycam Footage: Fani Willis Shows Up to Her Daughter's Arrest with Nathan Wade

Attorney Nathan Wade, whose affair with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis was laid bare for the world to see earlier this year, accompanied Willis when Willis’ daughter was pulled over for traffic infractions.

Earlier this year, Willis, who named Wade a special prosecutor in her effort to convict former President Donald Trump of election interference, and Wade, who had to step down as prosecutor due to the affair, said their fling was history.

And yet they were captured together on Aug. 24 after Willis’ daughter was stopped in the town of Tyrone, Georgia.

Police bodycam video taken at the traffic stop and posted to X shows Willis and Wade arriving together.

An officer asked if they were the parents of the driver, Kinaya Willis, 25.

BREAKING: Fani Willis shows up on the side of the road with her “ex” *Nathan Wade* after her daughter was arrested for a suspended license. You literally can’t make this up. New bodycam footage shows Willis with Wade, a man who she claimed she was no longer in a relationship… pic.twitter.com/L3xpkvQfGw — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 4, 2024

“Mom and dad?” the officer asked.

Willis replied by saying Wade was “just a friend.”

An officer advised Willis that her daughter’s license was suspended, leading Willis to say that was “news to me.”

The officer told Willis that her daughter most likely had an infraction that was not taken care of.

After their interaction with police, Wade drove away in the car in which he and Willis arrived together while Willis drove off in her daughter’s car.

Here’s Fani Willis testifying under oath that her relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade ended months ago. Here she is yesterday showing up with Nathan when her daughter got arrested. Did Fani lie under oath? pic.twitter.com/H6T8sWXwN7 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 4, 2024

Kinaya Willis said she was using her phone while driving – the initial reason for her being pulled over – because her mother called to ask about Kinaya’s pregnancy, according to the New York Post.

Kinaya Willis said she did not know her license had been revoked in May for allegedly driving while her license was suspended.

According to the U.K. Daily Mail, Kinaya Willis faces an Oct. 24 appearance in the Town of Tyrone Municipal Court for her traffic charge.

Although Fani Willis has so far been able to remain on the Trump case, the former president continues to battle in court for her removal.

While the battle over Willis continues, Trump’s trial on charges of interference in the 2020 presidential election is on hold.

