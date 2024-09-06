Share
News

Bodycam Footage: Fani Willis Shows Up to Her Daughter's Arrest with Nathan Wade

 By Jack Davis  September 6, 2024 at 8:08am
Share

Attorney Nathan Wade, whose affair with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis was laid bare for the world to see earlier this year, accompanied Willis when Willis’ daughter was pulled over for traffic infractions.

Earlier this year, Willis, who named Wade a special prosecutor in her effort to convict former President Donald Trump of election interference, and Wade, who had to step down as prosecutor due to the affair, said their fling was history.

And yet they were captured together on Aug. 24 after Willis’ daughter was stopped in the town of Tyrone, Georgia.

Police bodycam video taken at the traffic stop and posted to X shows Willis and Wade arriving together.

An officer asked if they were the parents of the driver, Kinaya Willis, 25.

Trending:
Father of Georgia School Shooting Suspect Arrested on 14 Charges

“Mom and dad?” the officer asked.

Willis replied by saying Wade was “just a friend.”

Should the Fulton County charges against Trump be thrown out?

An officer advised Willis that her daughter’s license was suspended, leading Willis to say that was “news to me.”

The officer told Willis that her daughter most likely had an infraction that was not taken care of.

After their interaction with police, Wade drove away in the car in which he and Willis arrived together while Willis drove off in her daughter’s car.

Related:
Father of Georgia School Shooting Suspect Arrested on 14 Charges

Kinaya Willis said she was using her phone while driving – the initial reason for her being pulled over – because her mother called to ask about Kinaya’s pregnancy, according to the New York Post.

Kinaya Willis  said she did not know her license had been revoked in May for allegedly driving while her license was suspended.

According to the U.K. Daily Mail, Kinaya Willis faces an Oct. 24 appearance in the Town of Tyrone Municipal Court for her traffic charge.

Although Fani Willis has so far been able to remain on the Trump case, the former president continues to battle in court for her removal.

While the battle over Willis continues, Trump’s trial on charges of interference in the 2020 presidential election is on hold.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Bodycam Footage: Fani Willis Shows Up to Her Daughter's Arrest with Nathan Wade
NYC Mayor Eric Adams's Top Aides Get Raided by FBI as Mess Gets Deeper
Pic of Alleged Georgia Shooter Has Been Released as Horrifying Tragedy Gets New Update
Melania Trump Returns to Political Spotlight, Drops Announcement as Election Nears - 'My Perspective, The Truth'
Hunter Biden Surprises Prosecutor by Suddenly Changing Plea Just Before Trial Begins
See more...

Conversation