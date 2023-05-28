Conservative House Republicans Threaten to Sink Biden, McCarthy Deal: 'We're Going to Try'

Conservative House Republicans reacted angrily Sunday to the compromise agreed to between Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden to raise the debt ceiling.

The bill imposes some spending limits on discretionary non-defense spending and gave Republicans some of what they wanted on issues such as work requirements for some social services programs, according to The Hill.

“This is a good strong bill that a majority of Republicans will vote for. You’re going to have Republicans and Democrats be able to move this to the president,” McCarthy said, according to Reuters.

However, multiple Republicans took to Twitter to lambaste the agreement.

Fake conservatives agree to fake spending cuts. Deal will increase mandatory spending ~5%, increase military spending ~3%, and maintain current non-military discretionary spending at post-COVID levels. No real cuts to see here. Conservatives have been sold out once again! — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) May 28, 2023

Republican Rep. Chip Roy of Texas outlined his objections, in response to a plea to block the deal, told one Twitter poster, “We’re going to try.”

…3) ZERO claw back of the $1.2 Trillion “inflation reduction act” crony giveaways to elite leftists for grid-destroying unreliable energy…? 4) 98% of the IRS expansion left fully in place…? 5) no work requirements for Medicaid? – & only age adjustments for TANF/SNAP…? (2/3) — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) May 28, 2023

Moreover – it accepts its spending levels!! I mean you can’t make this crap up. https://t.co/AAtvGTDDYW — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) May 28, 2023

Roy was not alone in saying the deal gave away too much and allowed too much spending.

“I listened to Speaker McCarthy earlier tonight outline the deal with President Biden and I am appalled by the debt ceiling surrender. The bottom line is that the U.S. will have $35 trillion of debt in January, 2025. That is completely unacceptable,” Rep. Ken Buck of Colorado posted on Twitter.

A $4 trillion debt ceiling increase? With virtually none of the key fiscally responsible policies passed in the Limit, Save, Grow Act kept intact? Hard pass. Hold the line. — Rep. Andrew Clyde (@Rep_Clyde) May 27, 2023

So in other words, utter capitulation in progress. By the side holding the cards. https://t.co/6PpIoz8Lto — Rep. Dan Bishop (@RepDanBishop) May 27, 2023

A $4 TRILLION debt ceiling increase?! That’s what the Speaker’s negotiators are going to bring back to us? Moving the issue of unsustainable debt beyond the presidential election, even though 60% of Americans are with the GOP on it? That must be a false rumor. — Rep. Dan Bishop (@RepDanBishop) May 27, 2023

➡️NO full elimination of 87,000 IRS agents

➡️NO elimination of the IRA green energy subsidies

➡️NO elimination of the student loan redistribution program

➡️NO spending freeze at FY2022 levels — Matt Rosendale (@RepRosendale) May 28, 2023

With Republicans like these, who needs Democrats? https://t.co/EFpSkh2N8q — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) May 28, 2023

But Republican Rep. Dusty Johnson of South Carolina said when all is said and done, the detail is a good one, according to the Washington Examiner.

“Listen, there will be Freedom Caucus people who vote for this package. So when you’re saying that conservatives have concerns, it is really the most colorful conservatives. Some of those guys you mentioned didn’t vote for the thing when it was kind of a Republican wishlist — Limit, Save Grow. Those votes were never really in play,” Johnson said on CNN.

“Overwhelmingly, Republicans in this conference are going to support the deal. How could they not — it is a fantastic deal,” he said.

On the other side of the political aisle, progressives were wincing,

“I’m not happy with some of the things I’m hearing about,” said Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal, of Washington, who chairs the Congressional Progressive Caucus, according to Reuters.

