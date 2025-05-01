Share
News
David Horowitz is pictured in his home in Malibu, California, on April 7, 2001.
David Horowitz is pictured in his home in Malibu, California, on April 7, 2001. (Anacleto Rapping - Los Angeles Times / Getty Images)

Conservative Legend David Horowitz Dead at 86 - He Warned About Obama's 'Rules for Revolution'

 By Lorri Wickenhauser  May 1, 2025 at 7:43am
Share

David Horowitz, a former 1960s radical and far-left Marxist who later switched sides to become one of conservatism’s greatest cheerleaders and influencers, is gone.

Horowitz died of cancer Tuesday at age 86 in his home in Colorado, the New York Times reported.

Born in New York City in 1939, Horowitz said, he was raised “a sheltered child in a Marxist bubble” in a home where his parents were schoolteachers and belonged to the American Communist Party, the Times wrote.

He founded a leftist magazine at the University of California, Berkeley, in the 1960s and later was co-editor of another influential leftist publication, Ramparts, which “celebrated the Black Panther Party.”

Disillusioned by the unsolved death of a friend, which Horowitz believed was at the hands of members of the Black Panthers, Horowitz began “a 10-year transformation” from radical leftism to conservatism, according to a video shared on Horowitz’s channel on the social media platform X.

He later joined a friend, Peter Collier, first in writing books about powerful American families — like the Rockefellers and the Kennedys — and later in co-authoring a 1985 Washington Post Magazine article describing their U-turn toward conservatism.

The two “explained that they had decided to vote for President Ronald Reagan out of frustration with the left’s ‘anti-Americanism’ and ‘casual indulgence of Soviet totalitarianism,’ among other issues,” the Washington Post reported.

Later, the outlet said, Horowitz reinvented himself “as a conservative commentator and provocateur,” speaking on college campuses and writing scores of books, including “Big Agenda: President Trump’s Plan to Save America,” which became a bestseller in 2017.

Horowitz “appeared frequently on television, particularly on Fox News, where he denounced President Barack Obama as ‘an evil man’ who was ‘destroying our borders,'” the Post wrote.

One of many books Horowitz wrote was “Barack Obama’s Rules for Revolution: The Alinsky Model,” which warned that 1960s radical Saul Alinsky “urged his followers to be flexible and opportunistic and say anything to get power, which they can then use to destroy the existing society and its economic system.”

Many conservatives posted tributes to Horowitz on social media, recalling the powerful influence he had, particularly on younger generations.

Charlie Kirk, founder and CEO of the conservative group Turning Point USA, posted a lengthy tribute to Horowitz, calling him “a father of modern conservatism.”

Related:
Longtime Comedian Walking Between Gigs Killed in Hit-and-Run, Teen Under Arrest

Kirk wrote that Horowitz and his David Horowitz Freedom Center had a profound influence on many young conservatives: “He believed in young leaders long before the world did.”

Kirk and many others mentioned Horowitz’s influence on Stephen Miller, now President Donald Trump’s White House deputy chief of staff, whom Horowitz met when Miller was a high school student.

“He supported him through Duke, through the Senate, and into the Trump White House. Today, Stephen is one of the most impactful architects of America First immigration policy. A legend thanks to David’s mentorship.”

Kirk praised Horowitz’s books, but even more so, his boldness in confronting leftists face to face.

“David didn’t just write. He debated,” he wrote.

“He showed up. He walked into hostile auditoriums and faced down Marxist professors, Islamist apologists, and race hustlers—armed only with truth, moral clarity, and a sharp tongue.

“Back in 1999, David called out the Left’s weaponization of civil rights and its growing hatred of white people—a topic so radioactive that most conservatives avoided it for two more decades. He said what others were afraid to even whisper.”

Several admirers posted a video of Horowitz confronting a young woman on the campus of the University of California at San Diego. “This video of him in 2010 shows his gift for cutting through the noise,” one wrote. “He gives me hope for the young Marxist Jews on college campuses today.”

Another poster, Gabriella Hoffman, wrote, “I hosted David Horowitz at UC-San Diego 15 years ago- May 10th, 2010 – and the event went viral after a female member of the pro-Palestine group agreed she’s ‘for it’ – a Second Holocaust. Years later, his exchange with my former classmate continues to go viral.”

Hoffman added, “He was a former communist who saw the light and lectured to campuses everywhere.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Lorri Wickenhauser
Associate Story Editor
Lorri Wickenhauser has worked at news organizations in California and Arizona. She joined The Western Journal in 2021.
Lorri Wickenhauser has worked at news organizations in California and Arizona. She joined The Western Journal in 2021.




Conservative Legend David Horowitz Dead at 86 - He Warned About Obama's 'Rules for Revolution'
'Changes Are Needed': Pete Hegseth Just Officially Booted Susan Rice from the Pentagon
Top Florida Democrat Dramatically Quits 'Dead' Party During Senate Floor Speech
Adorable Video Shows Trump Walking with Small Child: Trump's Hand Gesture to Reporters Reveals Who He Is
Emmy-Winning 'NYPD Blue' Actress Arrested on Felony Charge
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation