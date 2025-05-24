Another mainstream media figure has chimed in about recent revelations concerning former President Joe Biden’s mental decline during his term in the Oval Office.

But this one is siding with those who tried to point out Biden’s struggles early on.

ESPN basketball analyst Stephen A. Smith hosts a podcast three times per week in which he airs his views on not just sports, but also about society, entertainment, pop culture, business — and also politics.

During the Thursday episode of “The Stephen A. Smith Show,” the NBA analyst addressed a new book on the topic of Biden’s cognitive abilities — or lack thereof.

The book, “Original Sin: President Biden’s Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again,” by CNN journalist Jake Tapper and Axios writer Alex Thompson, was released this week, gaining a lot of attention from legacy media outlets that have expressed shock and surprise about what the authors said was going on — and being covered up by White House insiders.

Smith focused on conservative podcaster Megyn Kelly’s interview with Tapper, and while he qualified his statements by declaring he’s not a conservative, he voiced support for Kelly’s criticism of the CNN newsman.

Smith played a video of Kelly interviewing the two authors, confronting them with numerous instances in which she and other right-leaning news and opinion figures pointed out the evidence of Biden’s problems, but their reports were brushed off as “cheap fakes” or conspiracy theories.

“The conservative media was right!” Smith declared.

“The challenge is, was it intentional?”

Smith added that he, too, had noticed the problems and had even commented on them, but he was shouted down.

“I called out Joe Biden and the diminished mental acuity and a lack of verve and the incapacitation that so many … that people were alluding to — I called it out a year in advance. I got eviscerated. Eviscerated!”







Smith blamed the Democratic Party for at least part of the culture of complicity.

“The Democratic Party was demanding that you flow with, and you vibe with, what they wanted you to, and if you didn’t, they were ready to have your a** cancelled.”

“This is why you have people like me saying, ‘Yo, we’re pretty ticked off because those are not things we knew.’

“And when you see the Democrats engaging in a level of duplicity that you don’t like, you’re offended by it.”

Smith quoted Fox News host Sean Hannity as saying, “Hey, liberal media is dead.”

“This is what he was talking about,” Smith said.

“The Mark Levins, the Sean Hannitys … the Megyn Kellys of the world … What can we say to them at this particular moment in time if you are a Democrat who bought in to the Democratic Party willing to engage in cancel culture when it came to anybody who would dare verbalize a dissenting opinion to what they were putting out there. What can we say?”

Smith said CNN “was clearly guilty of it. We saw Joe Scarborough going on MSNBC with ‘Morning Joe.’

“We saw him on the national airwaves … raving about President Biden’s health and acuity. We saw it!

“But there was clearly evidence to the contrary, and when that evidence was revealed, people on the left engaged in condemnation towards those who dared, who had the guts, to tell what clearly has now become the truth.”

