Conservative Media Titan Dennis Prager Hospitalized After Serious Accident: 'Believe God for a Miracle'

Conservative thought leader Dennis Prager’s friends and family are asking for prayer after he suffered a serious accident earlier this week.

“On Tuesday morning, PragerU founder and our dear friend, Dennis Prager, suffered a serious back injury following a fall,” his official PragerU account posted on the social media platform X.

“He’s resting in a local Los Angeles hospital as doctors assess treatment options. We will keep you informed of his condition. In the meantime, Dennis welcomes the healing power of your prayers.”

On Tuesday morning, PragerU founder and our dear friend, Dennis Prager, suffered a serious back injury following a fall. He’s resting in a local Los Angeles hospital as doctors assess treatment options. We will keep you informed of his condition. In the meantime, Dennis welcomes… — PragerU (@prageru) November 13, 2024

Prager, 76, who is Jewish, is a nationally syndicated radio host and author of 11 books including “The Rational Bible,” a commentary on the Pentateuch, according to the Christian Post.

He also is the founder of PragerU, a website that features 5-minute videos that explain economics, political science, race, culture and other topics from a conservative viewpoint.

News of his accident prompted an outpouring of concern.

Have you ever watched or listened to Dennis Prager? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 89% (340 Votes) No: 11% (43 Votes)

“Please keep patriot @DennisPrager in [your] prayers,” Arizona’s Kari Lake wrote.

“His @prageru 5-minute-videos helped me raise my kids conservative.

“Dennis, heal-up, quickly!”

Please keep patriot @DennisPrager in you prayers. His @prageru 5-minute-videos helped me raise my kids conservative. Dennis, heal-up, quickly! — Kari Lake (@KariLake) November 14, 2024

“Please join with me and pray for my dear friend and Salem radio colleague, Dennis Prager,” wrote Charlie Kirk, CEO of TurningPoint USA.

“His impact on my life, and this country, have been enormous, and I’m praying for a full and speedy recovery.”

Please join with me and pray for my dear friend and Salem radio colleague, Dennis Prager. He had a bad fall and doctors are currently assessing the best treatment options. His impact on my life, and this country, have been enormous, and I’m praying for a full and speedy recovery. https://t.co/lIZh8ueQNE — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 13, 2024

Author and podcaster Eric Metaxas wrote, “One of my very dearest and most beloved friends — the national treasure that is Dennis Prager — desperately needs our prayers.

“PLEASE lift him up before the throne of God’s grace today — and believe God for a miracle.”

One of my very dearest and most beloved friends — the national treasure that is Dennis Prager — desperately needs our prayers. PLEASE lift him up before the throne of God’s grace today — and believe God for a miracle. pic.twitter.com/Oz4GlRTeTl — Eric Metaxas (@ericmetaxas) November 14, 2024

Prager’s son, Aaron Prager, posted as well, thanking well-wishers for their support.

Please continue sending prayers for my father Dennis Prager. We are feeling the love. Thank you all. pic.twitter.com/CnXJQztetd — APUnfiltered (@ap_unfiltered) November 14, 2024



“Please continue sending prayers for my father Dennis Prager. We are feeling the love. Thank you all.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.