Share
News
Dennis Prager attends the "Mr. Birchum" series premiere in Los Angeles, California, on May 7.
Dennis Prager attends the "Mr. Birchum" series premiere in Los Angeles, California, on May 7. (Araya Doheny / Getty Images)

Conservative Media Titan Dennis Prager Hospitalized After Serious Accident: 'Believe God for a Miracle'

 By Lorri Wickenhauser  November 14, 2024 at 5:14pm
Share

Conservative thought leader Dennis Prager’s friends and family are asking for prayer after he suffered a serious accident earlier this week.

“On Tuesday morning, PragerU founder and our dear friend, Dennis Prager, suffered a serious back injury following a fall,” his official PragerU account posted on the social media platform X.

“He’s resting in a local Los Angeles hospital as doctors assess treatment options. We will keep you informed of his condition. In the meantime, Dennis welcomes the healing power of your prayers.”

Prager, 76, who is Jewish, is a nationally syndicated radio host and author of 11 books including “The Rational Bible,” a commentary on the Pentateuch, according to the Christian Post.

He also is the founder of PragerU, a website that features 5-minute videos that explain economics, political science, race, culture and other topics from a conservative viewpoint.

News of his accident prompted an outpouring of concern.

Have you ever watched or listened to Dennis Prager?

“Please keep patriot @DennisPrager in [your] prayers,” Arizona’s Kari Lake wrote.

“His @prageru 5-minute-videos helped me raise my kids conservative.

“Dennis, heal-up, quickly!”

“Please join with me and pray for my dear friend and Salem radio colleague, Dennis Prager,” wrote Charlie Kirk, CEO of TurningPoint USA.

Related:
Deadly Explosion Decimates Kentucky Factory, Damages Nearby Buildings

“His impact on my life, and this country, have been enormous, and I’m praying for a full and speedy recovery.”

Author and podcaster Eric Metaxas wrote, “One of my very dearest and most beloved friends — the national treasure that is Dennis Prager — desperately needs our prayers.

“PLEASE lift him up before the throne of God’s grace today — and believe God for a miracle.”

Prager’s son, Aaron Prager, posted as well, thanking well-wishers for their support.


“Please continue sending prayers for my father Dennis Prager. We are feeling the love. Thank you all.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Lorri Wickenhauser
Associate Story Editor
Lorri Wickenhauser has worked at news organizations in California and Arizona. She joined The Western Journal in 2021.
Lorri Wickenhauser has worked at news organizations in California and Arizona. She joined The Western Journal in 2021.




Conservative Media Titan Dennis Prager Hospitalized After Serious Accident: 'Believe God for a Miracle'
Behind-the-Scenes Footage Shows How Famous Trump-Musk Election Night Photo Came About
University Administrator Placed on Leave After Filming His Own Post-Election Meltdown
Country Star Brantley Gilbert Abruptly Halts Concert as Wife Goes Into Labor at Venue, Reemerges to Announce 'We Got a Baby'
'The Office' Star Jenna Fischer Announces Cancer Battle, Urges Fans to 'Call Your Doctor Right Now'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation