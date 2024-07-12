Conservative NFL Star Harrison Butker Attacked from the Stage of ESPN's 'ESPYS' Awards Show
Reigning Super Bowl champion and Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker might be — and this is crazy to write about a kicker in a world where former President Donald Trump is still putzing about — the most reviled person in existence when it comes to leftists.
Need proof?
Wildly successful women, when given a public, national stage, are apparently driven to take completely unprovoked shots at Butker because … he thinks most women have been lied to about the joys of motherhood?
(Butker is demonstrably correct about that, by the way.)
You would think that three women as successful as tennis stars Serena (a mother by the way) and Venus Williams, as well as actress/comedian Quinta Brunson, would have more important things to discuss when they were on stage during Thursday night to discuss the wonders of women’s sports.
All three women were at the annual ESPN award show, “The ESPY Awards,” and spoke about how great women in sports are (it’s not clear if they’re talking about actual women, but I digress).
So far, so good.
But while discussing women’s sports, the Williams sisters and Brunson decided that that was the best time to suddenly pivot the conversation to … a man in sports.
You can watch the viral clip for yourself below:
“So, go ahead and enjoy women’s sports like you would any other sports, because they are sports.” – Venus Williams
“Except you, Harrison Butker. We don’t need you.” – Serena Williams
“At all. Like, ever.” – Quinta Brunson #ESPYS pic.twitter.com/RhvxfiHUWN
— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 12, 2024
“So, go ahead and enjoy women’s sports like you would any other sports, because they are sports,” Venus Williams said, when her sister suddenly jumped in with an unprompted cheap shot.
“Except you, Harrison Butker,” Serena Williams said. “We don’t need you.”
“At all,” an oddly unenthused Brunson chipped in. “Like, ever.”
While certain leftists ate up the moment like Pavlov’s canines, the unprovoked cheap shots against Butker didn’t go over particularly well on social media at large.
“I’d respect them a lot more if they said they don’t need men like Lia Thomas in women’s sports,” wrote the Heritage Foundation’s Delano Squire. “*That* would take guts but it would also be a huge encouragement to all the girls begging women like them to speak up about an issue in their field of expertise.”
Longtime sideline reporter Michele Tafoya — a self-professed fan of the Williams sisters — also took umbrage with this bizarre cheap shot:
“I admire the hell out of the Williams sisters,” Tafoya posted to X. “But this was pure snobbery.”
Snobbery might be underselling it given that Butker was in attendance at the award show. That just crosses into mean-spiritedness given that the kicker had no platform to respond to the cheap shots.
Oh, as to what exactly Butker did to be such a pariah among his female peers — You have to go back to May.
That was when Butker, while speaking at the Benedictine College graduation commencement, went on an impassioned defense of the nuclear family and traditional family roles.
Feminists and leftists (yes, yes, that’s redundant) took great issue with some of these comments, which were chronicled by The New York Times:
“When you embrace tradition, success, worldly and spiritual, will follow.” (Great advice.)
“Not the deadly sins sort of ‘pride’ that has an entire month dedicated to it … but the true God-centered pride that is cooperating with the holy ghost to glorify him.” (Butker threw this hilarious jab in while telling students to be proud of their work.)
But the most attacked part of Butker’s speech was this bit, which is just undeniably true: “It is you, the women, who have had the most diabolic lies told to you. Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world.”
Now, pray tell, where exactly in any of those quotes did Butker mention women’s sports?
Exactly. So how was he at all relevant to the Williams-Burnson rant Thursday night at the ‘ESPYS‘?
He wasn’t.
Finally, I would be remiss not to mention one small tidbit: Those comments, again, came in May. There have been massive, earth shaking events since then.
And yet Butker’s comments that he made at a small Catholic college still resonates with these feminists all these weeks later.
He must’ve hit pretty close to home then, no?
