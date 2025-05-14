Ron DeSantis and Other Conservatives Call Out Troubling 'Green New Deal' Provision in House Reconciliation Bill

A proposal released Tuesday from the House Energy and Commerce Committee has sparked fierce backlash from conservative and Republican leaders.

The draft, part of a broader budget reconciliation bill, includes provisions that would override state and local laws protecting landowners from carbon sequestration pipeline projects.

The proposal specifically targets regulations requiring approval for a carbon pipeline’s location. It aims to streamline federal authority, allowing companies to bypass state-level restrictions often enacted to safeguard private property rights.

This move has been tied to the “Green New Deal,” a climate-focused policy framework associated with progressive Democrats. Critics argue it prioritizes environmental agendas over constitutional protections, particularly in rural states like South Dakota.

South Dakota Speaker Jon Hansen sounded the alarm in a detailed post on social media platform X.

“Property rights are under attack again,” Hansen wrote. “A House Energy and Commerce proposal for the budget reconciliation bill would override state laws that protect landowners’ private property rights from being taken by Green New Deal carbon sequestration pipeline companies.

“The proposal … blocks any state or local law that requires approval for a carbon pipeline’s location.”

Hansen’s post included images of the bill, highlighting sections that strip states of authority to regulate pipeline routes. He argued this undermines local control and endangers communities by ignoring safety concerns.

GOP Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis joined the criticism, slamming the proposal as a federal overreach.

“This represents overriding both the rights of states and private property owners to serve Biden’s Green New Deal,” DeSantis posted on X. “What the heck is going on up there?”

DeSantis’ reaction reflects a broader conservative concern that the bill erodes states’ rights, a core principle of federalism.

Many see it as a continuation of Biden-era policies, despite the current administration’s noticeable shift under President Donald Trump.

The proposal has reignited debates over carbon pipelines, which capture and store CO2 emissions underground. These projects often require extensive land use, leading to clashes with landowners who oppose them.

In South Dakota, landowners have fought against such pipelines for years. Hansen included a photo of a 2023 incident where an armed guard surveyed private property without consent, illustrating the tensions at play.

DeSantis and Hansen found plenty of support online.

South Dakota GOP Rep. Karla Lems was one such voice:

It doesn’t take much effort to find other upset conservative voices:

The proposal comes amid broader Republican efforts to roll back clean-energy initiatives. A Reuters report noted that the same reconciliation bill seeks to phase out clean energy tax credits and slash renewable energy spending.

DeSantis and other conservatives have framed the issue as a betrayal of constitutional principles. They argue that states, not Washington, should govern land-use decisions.

They’re urging lawmakers to reject the proposal outright, which is still possible.

As the reconciliation bill heads to a vote, the debate over states’ rights versus federal climate policy is heating up.

Conservatives are digging in, determined to protect landowners from what they call a “Green New Deal” agenda.

