Turning Point USA, the most popular conservative student and youth outreach organization in the country, is facing backlash online after scantily clad young women and a money cannon were featured this week at the group’s sixth annual Student Action Summit.

At one point Sunday, event sponsor Bang Energy rolled out a cash cannon, which was operated by the company’s so-called “Bang Girls,” the Daily Mail reported.

The girls, who were wearing skin-tight leggings and skimpy tank-top shirts, appeared to shower a crowd of 15-to-25-year-olds with cash. The moment went viral online, and it seemed to be popular among the roughly 2,000 people at the West Palm Beach, Florida, conference.

“Folks, we’re trying to get that thing rolling,” Bang Energy CEO Jack Owoc said just before money went airborne.

But for TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk, the optics were terrible. Kirk, 27, is an avowed Christian. The moment seemed to violate both his and the organization’s principles, and it definitely didn’t go over well with many big-name conservatives online.

I would actually go to a TPUSA event if it was more of this and less of the strippers. 😂 https://t.co/yANTqrGscL — Cassandra Fairbanks (@CassandraRules) December 21, 2020

“Conservatism is having two strippers shoot money out of a cannon into a crowd of teenagers,” conservative commentator Ian Miles Cheong tweeted.

“I have nothing good to say about a multi-million dollar organization that approves of their sponsors to make young conservatives look like begging liberals,” the Twitter account for the “Wayne Dupree Show” added.

“I wanna just explode over how embarrassing and pathetic this is, but most of you know how I feel about TPUSA so use your imagination,” said Curtis Houck of the Media Research Center. “Nothing says worshipping Jesus and the need to live out the Word at the same conference you drag out a money cannon with Bang girls.”

P.S. If you haven’t figured it out or don’t know me personally, this is a @CRNC and @YAF fan account. I came up through my CR chapter at Penn State and we worked with YAF to help bring conservative speakers to campus. Both have and continue to be in the trenches. — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) December 20, 2020

Oh, wow. I thought that was some sort of Vegas nightclub. That really happened at a conservative conference for teens? https://t.co/AjGYFLJafC — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) December 20, 2020

I await the @falkirk_center‘s explanation for how having sexy ladies fire cash into a crowd of young conservatives at Florida weekend event hosted by its fellow (& 2019 Liberty U honorary doctor) Charlie Kirk advanced either conservatism or Christianity. https://t.co/7lvQHqGc9C — Rod Dreher (@roddreher) December 21, 2020

Despite the speculation, it hasn’t been confirmed if the girls running the cash gun were, as was asserted on Twitter, “strippers.”

As for how popular the money stunt was, few young people seeking direction would likely be opposed to being showered with free cash. Still, handing free money out at what is essentially a conference denouncing socialism isn’t a good look. TPUSA really let these kids down.

Likewise, it’s difficult to argue that most young men and teen boys would have a gripe about that money coming from attractive girls in a party setting. But the gimmick was cheap, and the conference should have risen above that type of spectacle.

The summit was designed to demonstrate to young and impressionable people the benefits of conservatism, faith and resisting the left’s culture of hedonism. This message is one that is needed as the country veers farther left, and farther from God.

Instead, the Student Action Summit looked like a rap concert or a Las Vegas show, and not a gathering of great minds.

Youth outreach is an important piece of keeping the conservative movement competitive with woke liberals who own the institutions which influence our culture, but the group arguably threw its and Kirk’s principles to the wind.

TPUSA has a large following and has garnered significant online since being founded by Kirk in 2012. When you’re as big as the organization has grown in recent years, the last thing you need is another target on your back. Right now, that target is being hit by conservatives who are asking if the group has any interest in promoting the values its founder says he stands for.

Perhaps whoever decided to have “Bang Girls” shoot money at young people wasn’t aware of how such a moment might be perceived. Maybe those who organized the event can try a bit harder next year to stay on message — because the message is an important one.

Kirk has yet to comment on the controversy

