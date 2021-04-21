Login
SECTIONS
News
Mewe Share P Share

Controversial Biden Nominee Confirmed to Key DOJ Position with Just 1 Republican Vote

Vanita Gupta testifies during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C., on June 16, 2020.Tom Williams - Pool / AFP via Getty ImagesVanita Gupta testifies during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C., on June 16, 2020. (Tom Williams - Pool / AFP via Getty Images)

By Andrew Trunsky
Published April 21, 2021 at 12:11pm
Mewe Share P Share

The Senate narrowly confirmed civil rights lawyer Vanita Gupta as President Joe Biden’s associate attorney general on Wednesday.

Gupta, who will be the third-ranking official at the Department of Justice, was confirmed 51-49, with Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska joining all 50 Democrats voting in favor.

“I have looked at her record, I have had an extensive sitdown with her,” Murkowski said before the vote. “I am impressed with her credentials … and the passion that she carries with her with the work that she performs.”

Gupta’s nomination advanced in the Senate earlier Tuesday over near-unanimous Republican objections.

“Unlike previous nominees that have received bipartisan support, there is not a single person on this side of the aisle that believes that Ms. Gupta is fit to serve as the third-in-command at the Department of Justice,” Texas Sen. John Cornyn said on the Senate floor, citing her “radical record” and career as a “partisan activist.”

TRENDING: Judge in Chauvin Trial: Maxine Waters' Statement 'May Result in This Whole Trial Being Overturned'

Gupta led the Justice Department’s civil rights division under former President Barack Obama and most recently served as president of the left-leaning Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights.

After her confirmation hearing in March, the Senate Judiciary Committee split along party lines on advancing her nomination.

Republicans criticized tweets she had posted attacking GOP lawmakers and accused her of lying under oath about her support for decriminalizing drugs.

“I believe Ms. Gupta’s deception, her lack of remorse, her dishonesty when it comes to answering straightforward questions of the committee, disqualifies her for the office of associate attorney general,” Cornyn said.

Do you support Gupta's confirmation?

Democrats, however, praised Gupta throughout the confirmation process, saying she was the victim of a Republican “smear campaign.”

“Vanita Gupta was completely honest and forthright,” Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin said.

“Ms. Gupta, you’ve been a victim of a smear campaign, a despicable and rancid campaign to discredit you,” Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal said following her confirmation hearing.

Republicans also accused Gupta of supporting the defunding of police.

Gupta denied the claims, telling Sen. Ted Cruz: “I don’t support defunding the police. I’ve been very clear about that.”

RELATED: White House Announces Massive International Climate Summit with Bill Gates as Featured Speaker

Her confirmation means she will join Attorney General Merrick Garland and Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco in the Justice Department.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of their original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Andrew Trunsky
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.







Controversial Biden Nominee Confirmed to Key DOJ Position with Just 1 Republican Vote
GOP Governor Vetoes Sex Ed Bill But Arms Parents Against LGBT Agenda in Schools
It's Not Just Minneapolis That Is Preparing for Unrest as Derek Chauvin Trial Draws to a Close
A Celebrity Is Leading in Poll for Texas Gubernatorial Race
Andrew Cuomo Hits All-Time Low in New Poll
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×