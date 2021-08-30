A convicted rapist previously deported from the U.S. recently returned on an evacuation flight from Kabul, Afghanistan, according to a new report.

The Washington Times reported Monday that Ghader Heydari, 47, boarded an Ethiopian Airlines charter flight for evacuees from Kabul and “was flagged by border officials on his arrival at Dulles Airport, who appear to be the first to have spotted his criminal and immigration history and derailed his entry.”

Heydari is reportedly being held in Bowling Green, Virginia, at the Caroline Detention Facility.

In 2010, a man matching Heydari’s name and age pled guilty to rape in Ada County, Idaho. He served more than five years in prison before being released in 2015 and was deported in 2017, according to the report.

The news comes after Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz toured the Fort Bliss military base in El Paso, Texas, on Friday, arguing Afghan refugees should not come to the United States without a full security vetting.

“Touring the Dona Ana camp at Fort Bliss this morning, where Biden admin plans to house 10,000 Afghan refugees,” Cruz tweeted.

“We should rescue Afghans who’ve assisted the US military, but they should go to a neutral & safe third country. They should NOT come to US w/o a FULL security vetting.”

Cruz’s comment followed a leaked State Department cable reported on Tuesday that noted less than seven percent of the Afghanistan evacuees on Aug. 23 were Americans.

The Biden administration airlifted thousands of refugees while U.S. citizens remained trapped in the nation controlled by the Taliban, according to the report.

“NEW: Leaked State cable with evacuation numbers (as of Aug 23 at 1500 ET): Total manifested since midnight Kabul AUG 23: 483 AMCITS, 6,425 Afghans natls, 8 3rd country/unknown. Total = 6,916,” Politico reporter Alex Ward tweeted on Tuesday.

“Total manifested since op began: 4,407 AMCITS, 21,533 Afghans, 642 TCNs. Total = 26,582.”

Some Americans are concerned over the number of Afghan refugees that will be living on U.S. military bases.

“Pentagon: Afghan refugees will be housed at McGuire AFB in New Jersey, in addition to Fort McCoy in Wis., Fort Bliss in Texas and Fort Lee, Va.,” Lucas Tomlinson, the Pentagon correspondent for Fox News, tweeted on Monday.

“US military installations at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Fort Lee, Virginia, Joint Base McGuire-Dix, Lakehurst, New Jersey, and Fort Bliss, Texas are taking Afghans as they come into the US for further processing,” CNN reported.

On Friday, three additional military bases were added.

“The Department of Defense has authorized two additional military installations in Virginia to house Afghan refugees — Marine Corps Base Quantico and Fort Pickett, a National Guard training center an hour southwest of Richmond,” Military.com reported.

“And Pentagon spokesman John Kirby announced Friday that Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, also has been added to the list.”

