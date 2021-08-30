Path 27
News
Afghan refugees board a bus after arriving at Dulles International Airport on Aug. 27, in Dulles, Virginia after being evacuated from Kabul following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.
Afghan refugees board a bus after arriving at Dulles International Airport on Friday, in Dulles, Virginia after being evacuated from Kabul following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. (Olivier Douliery - AFP / Getty Images)

Convicted Rapist Who Was Previously Deported Ends Up in US After Boarding Kabul Evacuation Flight: Report

 By Dillon Burroughs  August 30, 2021 at 12:34pm
Path 27

A convicted rapist previously deported from the U.S. recently returned on an evacuation flight from Kabul, Afghanistan, according to a new report.

The Washington Times reported Monday that Ghader Heydari, 47, boarded an Ethiopian Airlines charter flight for evacuees from Kabul and “was flagged by border officials on his arrival at Dulles Airport, who appear to be the first to have spotted his criminal and immigration history and derailed his entry.”

Heydari is reportedly being held in Bowling Green, Virginia, at the Caroline Detention Facility.

In 2010, a man matching Heydari’s name and age pled guilty to rape in Ada County, Idaho. He served more than five years in prison before being released in 2015 and was deported in 2017, according to the report.

The news comes after Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz toured the Fort Bliss military base in El Paso, Texas, on Friday, arguing Afghan refugees should not come to the United States without a full security vetting.

Trending:
Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and His Adviser Are Allegedly Plotting Revenge Against New Governor

“Touring the Dona Ana camp at Fort Bliss this morning, where Biden admin plans to house 10,000 Afghan refugees,” Cruz tweeted.

“We should rescue Afghans who’ve assisted the US military, but they should go to a neutral & safe third country. They should NOT come to US w/o a FULL security vetting.”

Cruz’s comment followed a leaked State Department cable reported on Tuesday that noted less than seven percent of the Afghanistan evacuees on Aug. 23 were Americans.

Should Afghan refugees be fully vetted before entering the United States?

The Biden administration airlifted thousands of refugees while U.S. citizens remained trapped in the nation controlled by the Taliban, according to the report.

“NEW: Leaked State cable with evacuation numbers (as of Aug 23 at 1500 ET): Total manifested since midnight Kabul AUG 23: 483 AMCITS, 6,425 Afghans natls, 8 3rd country/unknown. Total = 6,916,” Politico reporter Alex Ward tweeted on Tuesday.

“Total manifested since op began: 4,407 AMCITS, 21,533 Afghans, 642 TCNs. Total = 26,582.”

Related:
Biden's Poll Numbers Dropping in Afghan Chaos, GOP Kicks Up Calls for Impeachment or Resignation

Some Americans are concerned over the number of Afghan refugees that will be living on U.S. military bases.

“Pentagon: Afghan refugees will be housed at McGuire AFB in New Jersey, in addition to Fort McCoy in Wis., Fort Bliss in Texas and Fort Lee, Va.,” Lucas Tomlinson, the Pentagon correspondent for Fox News, tweeted on Monday.

“US military installations at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Fort Lee, Virginia, Joint Base McGuire-Dix, Lakehurst, New Jersey, and Fort Bliss, Texas are taking Afghans as they come into the US for further processing,” CNN reported.

On Friday, three additional military bases were added.

“The Department of Defense has authorized two additional military installations in Virginia to house Afghan refugees — Marine Corps Base Quantico and Fort Pickett, a National Guard training center an hour southwest of Richmond,” Military.com reported.

“And Pentagon spokesman John Kirby announced Friday that Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, also has been added to the list.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Path 27
Dillon Burroughs
Breaking News/Media Reporter
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books.
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books. He holds degrees in communications and religion, and serves as co-host of the nationally syndicated radio program “A View from the Wall.” An accomplished endurance athlete, Burroughs has also completed numerous ultramarathons. He lives in Tennessee with his wife and three children.




loading
Convicted Rapist Who Was Previously Deported Ends Up in US After Boarding Kabul Evacuation Flight: Report
Thousands of National Guard Troops Sent to Gulf Coast as Ida Death Toll Is Expected to Rise 'Considerably'
While All Eyes Are on Afghanistan, North Korea Just Took a 'Deeply Troubling' Step: Report
Multiple Rockets Launched at Kabul Airport
Ted Cruz Tours Texas Afghan Refugee Camp, Calls for Refugees to Be Sent to 'Neutral and Safe Third Country'
See more...

Conversation