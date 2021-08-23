Reports on Monday revealed Afghan refugees will be housed at multiple U.S. military bases, including Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey.

“Pentagon: Afghan refugees will be housed at McGuire AFB in New Jersey, in addition to Fort McCoy in Wis., Fort Bliss in Texas and Fort Lee, Va.,” Lucas Tomlinson, the Pentagon correspondent for Fox News Channel, tweeted.

“US military installations at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Fort Lee, Virginia, Joint Base McGuire-Dix, Lakehurst, New Jersey, and Fort Bliss, Texas are taking Afghans as they come into the US for further processing,” CNN reported.

“[F]ive flights with approximately 1,300 passengers landed at Dulles International Airport near Washington, DC, in the past day,” according to deputy director of the Joint Regional Operations Maj. Gen. Hank Taylor.

In addition, Afghan refugees will potentially be housed at U.S. military bases internationally.

“As the crisis in Kabul unfolds and other nations have grown wary of housing large numbers of Afghan evacuees, the U.S. has begun taking a harder look at its own facilities in the U.S. and overseas,” The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

“Dulles International Airport, outside of Washington, D.C., is expected to become the central processing site for a surge of Afghan evacuees, officials said.”

“Pentagon officials are preparing at least one more U.S. base, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey, to begin to receive Afghan refugees,” the report added.

“A tent city is being erected at the New Jersey base and medical supplies, food, water, restrooms, lighting and other equipment are being installed there now, officials said.”

Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst is located south of Trenton, New Jersey.

According to reports, Afghan refugees are expected to be housed at military bases across the country, including Fort McCoy in Wisconsin.

“Pentagon officials say 22,000 Afghan interpreters and their families will be housed at Fort McCoy in Monroe County and Fort Bliss in Texas,” WITI-TV news anchor Nikola Junewicz tweeted on Wednesday.

“The last time Fort McCoy took in refugees was in 1980, housing 14,000 Cubans who fled Castro’s government.”

WITI confirmed the Wisconsin military base as a location for Afghan immigrants earlier this week.

“We have been notified that we will be receiving these special immigrant visa applicants,” Fort McCoy spokesperson Tonya Townsell told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 16.

“I don’t know when these guests of ours will be arriving exactly, but anytime it can turn,” she added.

“We are prepared to accept this mission, and we expect it to be very successful.”

