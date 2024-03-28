Cop Killer Suspect Charged with Murder of NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller

The suspect in the killing of a New York City police officer was charged with murder on Thursday.

Officer Jonathan Diller, 31, was shot to death Monday during a traffic stop in Queens.

Guy Rivera, 34, was charged with murder of a police officer and criminal possession of a weapon in connection with Diller’s death, according to the New York Post.

Rivera was also charged with attempted murder for pointing his gun at another officer, Sasha Rosen, The New York Times reported.

Rivera had 21 prior arrests, including for nine felonies, according to WABC-TV.

“He was released from prison in September 2021 after serving nearly five years for criminal sale of a controlled substance. He previously spent three years in state prison for a 2011 assault and was released in October 2014,” the outlet reported.

Alleged cop killer had 21 previous arrests. Officer Jonathan Diller of the NYPD was shot and killed when he pulled over Guy Rivera yesterday. pic.twitter.com/ZBce45I3Zg — National Conservative (@NatCon2022) March 26, 2024



On Monday evening, Rivera was sitting in the passenger seat of an illegally parked vehicle when Diller told him to get out of the car, a statement from Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said.

When Rivera did not comply, Diller ordered him to remove his hands from his pockets. Instead, Rivera is accused of pulling out a gun and shooting Diller.

The officer was hit in the stomach, below his protective vest, by a bullet that passed through the car’s window.

Officer Veckash Khedna shot Rivera in the back after Diller was hit, according to Katz’s statement. Rivera is still being treated at a hospital.

The driver of the vehicle, Lindy Jones, has been arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon.

Jones, 41, had 14 previous arrests.

At the time of Diller’s killing, Jones was out on bail on a charge of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Jones had served 10 years in prison after being convicted of attempted murder and robbery. He was freed from prison in November 2013.

Katz said Rivera faces life in prison without parole if convicted.

