Share
News

Cop Killer Suspect Charged with Murder of NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller

 By Jack Davis  March 28, 2024 at 1:38pm
Share

The suspect in the killing of a New York City police officer was charged with murder on Thursday.

Officer Jonathan Diller, 31, was shot to death Monday during a traffic stop in Queens.

Guy Rivera, 34, was charged with murder of a police officer and criminal possession of a weapon in connection with Diller’s death, according to the New York Post.

Rivera was also charged with attempted murder for pointing his gun at another officer, Sasha Rosen, The New York Times reported.

Rivera had 21 prior arrests, including for nine felonies, according to WABC-TV.

Trending:
Federal Judge Has Bad News for Hunter Biden, Says There's Zero Evidence His Charges Are Politically Motivated

“He was released from prison in September 2021 after serving nearly five years for criminal sale of a controlled substance. He previously spent three years in state prison for a 2011 assault and was released in October 2014,” the outlet reported.


On Monday evening, Rivera was sitting in the passenger seat of an illegally parked vehicle when Diller told him to get out of the car, a statement from Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said.

When Rivera did not comply, Diller ordered him to remove his hands from his pockets. Instead, Rivera is accused of pulling out a gun and shooting Diller.

Is New York City too dangerous to live in?

The officer was hit in the stomach, below his protective vest, by a bullet that passed through the car’s window.

Officer Veckash Khedna shot Rivera in the back after Diller was hit, according to Katz’s statement. Rivera is still being treated at a hospital.

The driver of the vehicle, Lindy Jones, has been arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon.

Jones, 41, had 14 previous arrests.

At the time of Diller’s killing, Jones was out on bail on a charge of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Jones had served 10 years in prison after being convicted of attempted murder and robbery. He was freed from prison in November 2013.

Related:
Judge Tears Into Sam Bankman-Fried, Hits Him with Massive Prison Sentence

Katz said Rivera faces life in prison without parole if convicted.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor:

 

“He is risen! He is risen indeed!”

 

Christians around the world will give that call and response this Sunday as we remind each other of Jesus Christ’s resurrection after his death on a cruel cross 2,000 years ago.

 

So why are you seeing that greeting in an email from a news and politics site? For two reasons. 

First, we’re one of the only news organizations in America that is completely closed on Easter Sunday, so we want to send you Easter greetings early.

 

Second, the Christian beliefs that compel us to close on Easter are the same Christian beliefs that Big Tech and others hate us for and are trying to put us out of business over.

 

In a very real way, you our readers are the only ones standing between us and their desire to silence us for defending objective truth, traditional American values and Judeo-Christian ethics.

 

Western Journal memberships literally enable us to continue covering news, politics and culture from a Christian worldview.

 

If you aren’t already a Western Journal member, I’m asking you to join this Easter weekend at the discounted price of just $1 for the first month. (Just use promo code easter24 at checkout.)

 

Even a discounted membership enables us to continue producing interesting, thoughtful and, most importantly, truthful coverage that stands against what’s happening in our country.

 

Also, since The Western Journal works from a Christian worldview, you will be supporting a site that works hard to be family-friendly, which is more than can be said for just about every other news site out there that lines its sidebars with scantily clad women and salacious headlines celebrating depravity.

 

On Easter Sunday 2,000 years ago, Jesus won the ultimate victory, and he charged us with tending to the world until he returns. That’s exactly what The Western Journal does on a daily basis, and that’s exactly why Big Tech and the media want to put us out of business.

 

Please help us to continue fulfilling that charge — help us stand strong against the world and for goodness, decency and most of all Truth.

 

Sincerely,

Josh Manning

 

P.S. Please use promo code easter24 to become a member for just $1 for your first month. This offer ends after Easter Sunday, so please take advantage now!

 

P.P.S. Join our faithful community for Easter and beyond!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Cop Killer Suspect Charged with Murder of NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller
DeSantis Declares 'We Have Been Vindicated' as Disney Concedes Defeat in Long-Running Legal Battle
Blaze at Lincoln Memorial Triggers Major Emergency Response, Causes One Hospitalization
Illegal Immigrant Charged with Raping 'Physically Helpless or Mentally Incapacitated' Girl
Federal Judge Has Bad News for Hunter Biden, Says There's Zero Evidence His Charges Are Politically Motivated
See more...

Conversation