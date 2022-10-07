The radical gay lobby has claimed another kid’s cartoon victim.

This time, after a 20-year campaign by activists, it has been officially announced that the Scooby-Doo character Velma is a lesbian.

Producers of Prime Video’s latest Scooby-Doo kiddie cartoon, “Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!,” officially confirmed that Velma Dinkley, the brainy Scooby-Do super sleuth, is a lesbian.

To confirm the claim onscreen, in the new cartoon special, Velma is seen getting overheated and googly-eyed over a new female character added for the special.

For years gays have insisted that the turtleneck sweater-wearing, bespeckled Velma is either gay or bisexual, even though the show had her linked romantically with a few male characters in the past.

The power of the LGBTQ lobby has become a primal force in Hollywood, and even though they failed to get Dave Chapelle canceled when he didn’t satisfy their agenda, their power to force Hollywood to bend the knee is beyond question.

The most recent example of that power occurred just this month, when Netflix rushed to remove the “LGBTQ” category label from a miniseries following the life of gay serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.

Today, the gay lobby can chalk up another victory. Even though there has never been proof until now, making Velma gay has been on the LGBTQ lobby’s wish list for years. And despite the lack of onscreen evidence, some recent Scooby-Doo producers have even said they previously tried to make the character explicitly gay.

Should kids be subjected to LGBT narratives in cartoons? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Now, the activists have won because in the new Halloween special, Velma (voiced by Kate Micucci) is seen getting steamed-up glasses in one scene and all googly-faced in another when the new character of fashion designer Coco Diablo (Myrna Velasco) joins the Scooby-Doo Mystery Crew to solve the show’s Halloween mystery, The New York Times reported.

Diablo is portrayed as a super cool black woman with long white hair, and when she first appears on screen, Velma’s reaction is clearly the look of flushed infatuation.

Velma first meets Coco Diablo in “Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo”#Scoobydoohistory pic.twitter.com/TnWGS0B5GK — Scooby-Doo History (@scoobyhistory) October 4, 2022

To drive the point home a little more, in another scene Diablo calls Velma “the cute one” and puts her hand on Velma’s shoulder. That sends Velma into a googly-faced reaction that, again, is clearly a sexual reaction.

this my fave scene of her !! pic.twitter.com/V07OfY1nsS — Pia 🍃 (@soleildiddle) October 4, 2022

Thus goes another kid’s cartoon to the radical left.

Velma first appeared in the Hanna-Barbera Production cartoon series in 1969, and was portrayed as a tomboyish, brainy teenager by creators Joe Ruby and Ken Spears. Since then, the Scooby-Doo Mystery Crew has returned over and over again to TV and the big screen.

But since the early 2000s, several Hollywood producers, directors and writers have aimed at making Velma more explicitly a member of the LGBTQ “community.”

Director James Gunn recently said in a response to a fan on Twitter that he wanted to make Velma gay in his 2001 live-action movie, but added, “the studio just kept watering it down & watering it down, becoming ambiguous (the version shot), then nothing (the released version) & finally having a boyfriend (the sequel),” according to the Times.

Tony Cervone, a producer of the 2010 “Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated” series, also said he intended to make Velma gay. He even posted an image to social media of Velma in front of a gay-pride flag to show his intentions, the Times added.

On an Instagram post in June of 2020, Cervone wrote, “Mystery Incorporated. I obviously don’t represent every version of Velma Dinkley, but I am one of the key people that represents this one. We made our intentions as clear as we could ten years ago. Most of our fans got it. To those that didn’t, I suggest you look closer. There’s no new news here.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tony Cervone (@tonycervone)

“I’ve said this before, but Velma in ‘Mystery Incorporated’ is not bi. She’s gay. We always planned on Velma acting a little off and out of character when she was dating Shaggy because that relationship was wrong for her and she had unspoken difficulty with the why,” Cervone also said, according to Variety. “There are hints about the why in that episode with the mermaid, and if you follow the entire Marcie arc it seems as clear as we could make it 10 years ago. I don’t think Marcie and Velma had time to act on their feelings during the main timeline, but post reset, they are a couple. You can not like it, but this was our intention.”

The Velma character is headed for yet another major makeover in leftist actress and producer Mindy Kaling’s coming animated adult series, “Velma,” which debuts sometime later this year on HBO.

In Kaling’s new show, Velma will be transformed from an athletic young white girl into an overweight, dowdy “South Asian” character and will be voiced by Kaling, whose parents are both from India.

Back in May, Kaling was defiant over the race swapping and said that she doesn’t care if people get upset that Velma suddenly looks Pakistani or Indian.

“Hopefully you noticed my Velma is South Asian,” Kaling said when the character design was released. “If people freak out about that, I don’t care,” Entertainment Weekly reported.

Sadly, Hollywood has not yet learned its “go woke, go broke” lesson. For instance, Disney’s big summer cartoon, “Lightyear,” tanked at the box office after producers added lesbianism to the movie. In addition, “Bros,” a film celebrated as the “first big studio gay romance comedy,” absolutely bombed during its opening weekend this month.

In fact, Disney has gone so woke that a recent poll found that 70 percent of voters said that they are less likely to do any business with the entertainment giant.

Clearly, Hollywood has still not learned its lesson.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.