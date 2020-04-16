SECTIONS
News
Print

Coronavirus Relief Checks Reportedly Sent to Dead People, Causing Confusion

×
By Erin Coates
Published April 16, 2020 at 11:50am
Print

Millions of Americans have received federal coronavirus crisis relief checks this week, including some people who are no longer living, according to multiple reports.

Some people posted on social media that they had received messages from their deceased relatives’ banks that a direct deposit had been made to their accounts.

“Ok this is insane, but just the tip of the iceberg,” Kentucky GOP Rep. Thomas Massie tweeted, attaching a photo of a text from a friend.

TRENDING: China Asks State Sen To Push Communist Resolution, Gets Nasty Surprise When He Rewrites It

One widow whose husband died last year asked on Twitter if the government will want the money back after she received the $2,400 payment for married couples, Fox News reported.

As of Thursday morning, the Internal Revenue Service website didn’t say what people should do with payments sent in error.

Do you think money issued in error should be returned to the government?

The guidelines to receive the money — formally known as an Economic Impact Payment — could explain how the error might occur.

The IRS determines eligibility by looking at the adjusted gross income on a household’s 2019 tax return to determine the size of the payment.

If that tax return isn’t available yet, the IRS will look at the adjusted gross income on the 2018 tax return.

“The IRS claims it is going to take the data from your most recent tax return that is available,” Adam Markowitz, vice president of Howard L. Markowitz PA CPA, told Market Watch.

“If a taxpayer filed jointly with a deceased spouse in 2018 and has not filed a 2019 tax return yet, the IRS likely has no safeguard in place to ensure that it won’t make that payment to someone who is no longer with us.”

RELATED: IRS Launches Website That Allows Users To Track Coronavirus Relief Payment Status

This is not the first time the federal government has issued stimulus checks to the dead.

After the Obama administration passed a $13 billion economic stimulus package in response to the Great Recession in 2009, about 89,000 checks, worth $250 each, were sent to dead or incarcerated people, according to The Atlantic.

About 41,000 checks issued in error were later returned, The Wall Street Journal reported at the time.

It’s against the law to spend Social Security money that was meant to go to someone else, but it is rare for people to be prosecuted over a small amount of money.

“At least one person has been prosecuted for cashing a stimulus check not issued to them, in one of the few accusations of stimulus fraud to date,” The Wall Street Journal reported in 2010.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates started as an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates started as an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







California To Give $125 Million in Cash to Illegal Immigrants in New Coronavirus Relief Plan
Trump Scorches 'Weak and Pathetic Puppet' Nancy Pelosi: 'Come Back to Washington and Do Your Job'
Coronavirus Relief Checks Reportedly Sent to Dead People, Causing Confusion
US Officials Worried China May Be Conducting Illegal Secret Nuclear Tests
Thousands Descend on Michigan Capitol To Protest Stay-at-Home Order
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×