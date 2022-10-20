Coroner Orders Investigation Into 'Cardiac' Death of 13-Year-Old with 'Normal' Heart

The tragic passing of a 13-year-old boy in England has started to raise quite a few questions, despite officials determining a “provisional” cause of death.

Samuel Victor Ovie Akwasi died on May 7 at the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham, shortly after collapsing during a soccer match. Akwasi had just scored a goal while playing for FC Cavaliers in the 13-and-under division before he collapsed on the grass near a tree, according to the Nottingham Post.

Mairin Casey, Senior Coroner for Nottinghamshire, opened an inquest into the teenager’s death on Wednesday as more details emerged.

“He was aged just 13 years at the time of his death and he died at the Queen’s Medical Centre,” Casey said. “A post-mortem examination was conducted, and the provisional cause of death given by a pathologist was ‘sudden cardiac death with a morphologically normal heart.'”

Reading that last sentence again, it’s readily apparent why Casey would want more information about this death. How does a “normal” heart suffer a sudden cardiac arrest?

Unfortunately, Akwasi’s parents will have to wait a bit before hearing any substantive updates. The final hearing, where more details will be heard and a definitive cause of death will be ascribed, will not be until March 22, 2023.

There will be two interim hearings, planned as “pre-inquest” reviews. Those hearings are slated for Dec. 7 and Feb. 8.

While local denizens, friends and family have all been giving an outpouring of support to the Akwasi family, a nearby local lawyer, Kushal Sood, also wanted answers for the parents.

“It is massively important to understand why these freak incidents happen. It was a similar incident last year,” Sood told the Nottingham Post back when Awkasi originally passed away.

“I think everyone want to know what happened and put an end to this circle – especially when it is a child who died. These teenagers are children. A child’s death is the saddest thing. We have got children of our own so it is easier to relate to this.”

At the time, Sood noted that “it is a time for sadness, not explanations.” But that was almost 6 months ago.

It feels more than fair to ask these questions, especially given the unsettling string of young people passing away unexpectedly. In just the last two days alone, stories have cropped up chronicling the untimely passing of a 17-year-old choir singer and an 18-year-old football player.

It’s not a stretch to say that a 13-year-old, 17-year-old and 18-year-old have no business mysteriously collapsing and dying abruptly.

It’s also worth noting that all three of these tragedies appear to follow shockingly similar footsteps.

First, is the tragic and unexpected death.

Next, investigations launch into the mysterious circumstances of the death that are given far-out and nebulous timelines.

Lastly, devastated parents are left in the lurch during this whole process.

It’s a devastating and inexplicable circle that needs to be addressed. A lone instance of this should spark some massive change and investigations. A string of instances like these? People need answers now.

