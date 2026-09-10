TPUSA Official Explains How 'Ghouls' Celebrating Anniversary of Charlie Kirk's Death Are Actually Helping His Cause

Turning Point USA spokesman Andrew Kolvet shared a message Wednesday about the anniversary of Charlie Kirk’s death, saying that those who disrespect his memory are in for a big surprise.

“Yes, some vile ghouls are going to use tomorrow to do ugly things, to protest or mock the murder of an innocent man,” he wrote on X. “Don’t let tomorrow be about what they do.”

“Tomorrow is about all of the amazing things Charlie did,” Kolvet continued. “Ultimately the joke is on them. Charlie used the haters as a signal boost. They are only ensuring that his legacy will grow bigger, larger, and more powerful.”

Yes, some vile ghouls are going to use tomorrow to do ugly things, to protest or mock the murder of an innocent man. Don’t let tomorrow be about what they do. Tomorrow is about all of the amazing things Charlie did. Ultimately the joke is on them. Charlie used the haters as a… pic.twitter.com/OgRq3iDAje — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) September 9, 2026

Kolvet’s statement highlights the deep divisions currently tearing our country apart. Expressing that kind of hatred for someone you disagree with politically can only lead to misery.

People have every right to challenge someone’s claims, question their honesty, or even dislike them personally, but celebrating their death creates a chasm with no bridge to cross.

If we reach the point where enough people condone the killing of a political opponent and revel in their murder, the escalation will be so great that America will spin out of control, leaving us unable to recover.

It’s true that Kirk was blunt and didn’t mince words. I’m sure many of those who disagreed with him found his style tactless and offensive, but he had courage.

It took a deep sense of bravery to tackle such subject matter. He also routinely stood his ground against countless students and individuals who challenged him in front of an audience.

Yet, rather than engage with Kirk in good faith or take his arguments into account, many bystanders grew angry after confronting him. They felt foolish when he’d force them to defend their views. It was easier to dismiss his points as hate speech than think critically — a skill that today’s teachers no longer focus on.

If you watch Kirk’s clips, you can see it in their eyes. They would come up to the microphone looking for a fight, but would be sent away embarrassed, because they didn’t have their facts straight.

Even one year after Kirk’s grisly murder, there’s still a faction of liberal agitators who think it’s all right to attack his wife Erika and to cheer his demise, as if he got what was coming to him.

Regular people are turned off by such extremism and constant loathing. It’s exhausting. They prefer harmony, unity, prosperity, and problem-solving.

Rather than gaining followers to the liberal cause, this level of vitriol only serves to alienate. It also encourages individuals to examine Kirk’s arguments for themselves.

When it comes to young people, the focus of Kirk’s organization, they’re getting bombarded with cynicism and negativity on a daily basis from almost every angle.

In fact, in a society where we’re fed trash and hopelessness by Hollywood, politicians, big business, and biased educators, Kirk’s message of hope, faith, and family was a welcome relief.

Liberals, or those who disagree with Kirk, don’t have to love him and suddenly become disciples of his teachings because he was killed.

The least they can do, however, is show reverence for the terrible loss his family has suffered, thereby taking a step toward actual unity.

Most importantly, we must stand together, and in one voice, declare that such evil will never be tolerated in our society.

When we lose the ability to communicate with words, the only thing left is violence, and that would turn our American dream into a hellish nightmare with no turning back.

Instead, if we declare that such an unspeakable act of evil is never justified, then the country just might begin to heal.

But if we continue down the path we’re on, “an eye for an eye will make the whole world blind.”

We ask for respite for Kirk’s soul, peace for his family, and divine healing for our broken nation. Let us hope his death was not in vain, and that it will ultimately unite us, so that we can once more serve as a guiding light in a world beset by darkness.

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