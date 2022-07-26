'Corrupted to Their Very Core': Top GOP Sen Goes Public with Damning Whistleblower Charges About FBI, Hunter Biden

If there are still Americans who need a reason to suspect that Democratic politics have corrupted some of the highest levels of the Federal Bureau of Instigation and Justice Department, Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley just gave it.

In a news release issued late Monday, the senior Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee went public with word of FBI whistleblowers who had come to his office with damning allegations about the operation of FBI offices in Washington.

And, naturally, its kid-glove handling of first son Hunter Biden is getting a big role.

In the news release, Grassley linked to a letter he wrote to Biden administration Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray, dated July 18, which made it clear just what is at stake when the nation’s premier law enforcement agency is viewed as a political machine favoring one party:

“If these allegations are true and accurate, the Justice Department and FBI are — and have been — institutionally corrupted to their very core to the point in which the United States Congress and the American people will have no confidence in the equal application of the law.”

It’s tough to think of more damning words.

NEW: Multiple “highly credible” FBI whistleblowers have come forward to senior Senate Republican @ChuckGrassley alleging widespread effort to downplay or discredit negative information about the President ‘s son Hunter Biden, according to letters @CBSNews https://t.co/hw5kGiTFVv pic.twitter.com/xAgMcpdXMu — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) July 26, 2022

In particular, Grassley wrote that whistleblowers who had contacted his office alleged two senior FBI officials had manipulated information to spur an investigation into the campaign of former President Donald Trump, while — as surely as night follows day — downplaying information that could have been incriminating to Hunter Biden.

That information is apparently related to Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop — the laptop mainstream media bootlickers pretended for more than a year was of questionable value, because it seems to be a treasure trove of corruption in Biden Inc.

As Margot Cleveland noted at The Federalist, the FBI got the laptop in December 2019, almost a full year before its existence was publicized by the New York Post on the eve of the 2020 election.

What, exactly, has the FBI been doing with it? (Besides trying to make sure it didn’t hurt Biden’s chances of winning.)

It’s worth pointing out here that at least one of the figures Grassley named is not new to controversy. According to a Tuesday report in The Washington Free Beacon, he was a key figure in Operation Crossfire Hurricane, the investigation into Russia “collusion” by the Trump campaign that blossomed into the special counsel investigation that dogged Trump’s presidency.

(And that hoax was largely thanks to the efforts of now-former FBI Agent Peter Strzok and now-former FBI lawyer Lisa Page. Anyone seeing a pattern here?)

Americans who’ve followed the news about the steadily declining reputation of the FBI might be getting tired of stories like this. But Americans who care about the future of the Republic should be furious.

If it wasn’t enough that the contemptible James Comey had used his position as FBI director to undermine Trump in the early days of his term, the lying, anti-Trump Andrew McCabe, the now former FBI deputy director, was around to further disgust Americans by parlaying the betrayal of his duties to the bureau and his country into a consulting gig on CNN (naturally).

It’s important to note here that these are allegations of whistleblowers, maintaining their anonymity to make accusations without facing consequences. That has to be taken into account in evaluating their credibility, of course, but it will be interesting to see if the Democratic sycophants in the D.C. media will accord them the same instant credibility they accorded anyone with an ax to grind against the Trump administration.

It’s enough to say, though, the record of the upper echelons of the FBI since Donald Trump became a major political figure has been a disgrace. It would take very little for much of the American public to believe the worst.

And now, if Grassley’s whistleblowers are accurate, it appears the rot goes much further down.

The fact that this is coming from Grassley’s office is likely to make this tough to discredit for Democrats, the mainstream media and the already-discredited FBI.

Serving in the Senate since 1981, he’s been in the seat longer than many Americans have been alive. His demeanor and handling of the nomination hearings for now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh might have frustrated some conservatives at the time but proved to be a master class in threading a political needle.

He is, in short, no hot-headed lightweight.

Naturally, the mainstream media is going to try to avoid this story, like it avoids any story that makes the Biden administration look like the disaster that it actually is.

But it’s not going to go away — particularly if Republicans take over the House or Senate (or both) in November’s midterm elections. A Republican-run House or Senate will be able to give these allegations the attention they deserve.

If any American still needed a reason to be wary of trusting the FBI, Chuck Grassley just gave it.

And if any American still needed a reason to vote Republican in three months, Chuck Grassley just gave that, too.

