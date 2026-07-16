Navy Launches Investigation After Low Airshow Flyover Causes Chaos on the Ground

A Blue Angels audience in Florida’s Panhandle got more than it bargained for Wednesday when a fighter jet gave new meaning to the word “flyover.”

Passing with a thunderous roar just feet over the beach where a crowd had gathered to watch the storied Navy precision flying team, the jet sent “sand, hats, tents and chairs flying as people were surprised by what they just witnessed,” WEAR-TV in Pensacola reported.

While many in the crowd were thrilled with the surprise, the Navy might not be so happy.

Dramatic video shows the U.S. Navy Blue Angels making a low-altitude flyover above Pensacola Beach, Florida, on Wednesday. Navy officials confirmed in a statement that Blue Angels leadership is “reviewing the circumstances surrounding the maneuver and conducting a thorough safety… pic.twitter.com/ZUa1ryk4X8 — ABC News (@ABC) July 15, 2026

“It was so big we thought it was Fat Albert,” one woman told the outlet. “It was huge because it was so close. All of our tents got knocked down… It was worth it. It was awesome.”

“It was thrilling,” another woman said. “I thought it was gonna be, you just watch a plane fly. But it was cool.”

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According to Stars and Stripes, the event was part of the Blue Angels practice for participating in this weekend’s Pensacola Beach Air Show.

The article noted that the Federal Aviation Administration requires “fixed-wing aircraft to remain at least 500 feet above the surface in uncongested areas and at least 500 feet from any person, vessel, vehicle or structure over open water or sparsely populated areas.”

The jet in question doesn’t look anywhere near 500 feet above the crowd.

And for one woman, that made the experience a combination of “amazing” and frightening.

“I’ve been coming for 10 years and I’ve never seen a pass like that in my life,” she told WEAR. “I literally thought we were going to be taken out by Blue Angels, but it was amazing.”

Most social media commenters seemed to agree — with the “amazing” part.

That is so flipping cool!! — Taylor Sanford (@gentle_giant_89) July 16, 2026

The Blue Angels are practicing for their show on Pensacola Beach this weekend. Everyone got a beach buzz. pic.twitter.com/6Xp5LjEeHa — Terri Green (@TerriGreenUSA) July 15, 2026



This view from a different angle shows just how close the jet was:

Same pass from my balcony. Carry on Patriots! pic.twitter.com/gjiA1iWDry — The Saint Fran Man (@SaintFranMan) July 16, 2026

And, of course, there was the inevitable “Top Gun” reference.

It needed “the song” for the goosebumps pic.twitter.com/WTKgsuRTiy — joey joe joe junior shabadoo (@JoeyJoeJuniorS) July 16, 2026

The Navy is not so happy.

In a statement, the Blue Angels announced the squadron is conducting a “review” of the incident.

“The safety of our hometown community, spectators, and our pilots is our highest priority,” a statement said, according to WEAR.

“Team leadership is reviewing the circumstances surrounding the maneuver and conducting a thorough safety review to ensure all operations adhere to strict Navy and FAA safety standards.”

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