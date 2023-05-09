Country Artist Superstar Cancels 6 Weeks of Concerts After Getting 'Bad News' from His Doctors

Country music star Morgan Wallen announced he will not be performing anytime soon.

The singer took to social media Tuesday, breaking the news he will be canceling all concerts for the next six weeks.

“I’m just going to go ahead and get straight to it,” Wallen began. “I got some bad news from my doctors at the Vanderbilt Voice Center yesterday.”



The “Last Night” singer revealed he re-injured his voice and is experiencing “vocal fold trauma.”

He previously spent 10 days on vocal rest leading up to his Florida concerts last week. Wallen said that by the third one, he “felt terrible,” prompting him to get his throat checked.

Wallen was advised “not to talk at all” by his doctors, but was fine to record the message.

“They told me that if I do this the right way, that I’ll get back to 100 percent,” he said. “And they also said if I don’t listen and I keep singing that I’ll permanently damage my voice. So, for the longevity of my career, this is just a choice I have to make.”

He added his team is working on rescheduling all of the tour dates and will provide updates when it’s finalized.

“I hate it,” Wallen bluntly stated. “But I love you guys, and I appreciate all the support that you always give me.”

The singer added, “I’ll see you soon” and vowed he will “be back better than ever.”

While Wallen is not happy about the forced time off, he stated the rest will also help heal a back injury he suffered while on the Australia leg of his tour.

Wallen previously upset fans last month when he canceled his Mississippi concert just minutes before he was set to take to the stage. A rumor began to swirl on TikTok that Wallen was allegedly “too drunk” to perform, which prompted his team to release a statement squashing the misinformation.

At the time, Wallen said, “I really thought I’d be able to take the stage, and it kills me to deliver this so close to showtime, but my voice is shot, and I am unable to sing.

“All tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.”

In response to the canceled concert, an attendee even filed a lawsuit against the singer for “incurred expenses in connection with Wallen’s failure to perform.” The suit was dismissed.

Luckily for Wallen, this multi-week cancelation seems to be better received than the previous, as fans are sending good wishes to the singer.

