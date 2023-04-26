Country music star Morgan Wallen’s team thought you should know that the rumors surrounding his canceled Sunday performance in Oxford, Mississippi, are false.

The rumor in question lies with a now-viral TikTok of a security guard with the stadium that alleged Wallen was “too drunk” to stand and was hauled away in an ambulance, resulting in the last-minute cancellation of the event.

Best Crowd Management, the security company that employs the man who made the claims, stated on its Monday Instagram story, “A hired employee of BEST Crowd Management made false claims as it related to last night’s Morgan Wallen concert, and we do not stand behind the details in his statement.”

“Please refer to Morgan’s social media pages for details,” the statement continued.

A few hours later, the statement was reposted by Seth England, CEO of Big Loud Records (the label that Wallen is signed with), and he provided additional comments.

England wrote, “Thank you @bestcrowdmanagement for correcting your employee, who made up an entire story that was nowhere close to true. Every detail was false.

“Laughable what some people will just say for a reaction.”

He added a link that stated, “Don’t believe everything you read.”

Wallen released his own statement via an Instagram story that said, “After last night’s show I started losing my voice, so I spent the day resting up, talking to my doctor and working through my vocal exercises trying to get better.

“I really thought I’d be able to take the stage, and it kills me to deliver this so close to showtime, but my voice is shot, and I am unable to sing. All tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.”

The “Last Night” singer concluded, “I am so sorry, I promise you guys I tried everything I could.”

Even with Wallen’s statement, it did not quash some fans seeing red.

One, Brandi Burcham, even went so far as to file a lawsuit against the singer on Monday, according to WMC-TV.

The filing stated it was “on behalf of all affected patrons who incurred expenses in connection with Wallen’s failure to perform at his ‘One Night at A Time Global Tour’ at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi on Sunday, April 23, 2023.”

Though WLBT reported it has since been dropped, the firm representing Burcham, Langston & Lott, stated in a now private Facebook post, “We have been contacted by numerous individuals who spent thousands of dollars — separate and apart from the cost of their ticket — who would like to see legal redress as well.”

“We plan to re-file the class action lawsuit with a new plaintiff in the coming days.”

