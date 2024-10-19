Country music star Brantley Gilbert excused himself in the middle of a show last weekend and disappeared from view.

When he re-emerged in front of the crowd a little while later, he gave his audience an amazing bit of news: His wife, Amber Gilbert, had just given birth on the tour bus.

“We got a baby,” he quipped as he arrived at the center-stage microphone.

The crowd responded with deafening cheers as Gilbert went around the stage collecting hugs and congratulations from his bandmates.

It was, as USA Today proclaimed, “a birth story for the ages.”

The happy couple named their little boy Abram Howell Gilbert.

It wasn’t exactly the way they had planned for things to go, but the Gilberts weren’t caught completely off-guard, as they told WhiskeyRiff.

Amber had been hanging out in the bus with her midwife when she went into labor.

“We were prepared if it were to happen, but she had had a great night the night before,” Gilbert told the country music news outlet. “So we thought we had a week or so left and we didn’t.”

Gilbert “was still shaking as he explained to the crowd that he got to catch his baby boy as he was being born in the tour bus in the parking lot of a show in Tupelo, Mississippi,” the outlet reported.

The next day, Gilbert shared his thoughts in a series of Instagram posts.

“So last night might have been the craziest night of my life,” he said in one.

“Watching such an amazing woman do such an amazing thing is something I’ll never forget.

“Thank you to our road family for rallying around us, Brittany Thornton for helping us bring this little dude into the world, Tupelo, Mississippi for showing us mad love and support, and most of all… Amber Cochran Gilbert, for letting me love you and showing me EXACTLY how incredibly strong a woman can be.

“I love you.”

The couple has another son, Barrett, 6, and a daughter, Braylen, 5. They have been married since 2015.

