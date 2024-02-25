With the 24-hour news cycle and social media coverage, it is easy to believe our world is filled with hate and division. Thankfully, the real world is different. It is filled with people serving others and quietly doing their job, changing the world one person at a time.

One of those people is Dr. Chase Brown from Shenandoah, Iowa. He was recently faced with a horrible situation. His patients, Craig and — heavily pregnant — Krystal Gardner were in Shenandoah Medical Center, ready to give birth before 8 a.m. on Jan. 12, according to WSYX.

The only problem?

Dr. Brown was not there. Shenandoah was in the middle of sub-zero temperatures, with snow gusting and most of the town staying indoors. It would be impossible for him to get to the hospital using his car as getting stuck or stranded was a real possibility in those weather conditions.

What did Dr. Brown do?

What do all silent heroes who wear uniforms like our police and firefighters do? He refused to let all the obstacles stop him and found a way to make it to the hospital.

Dr. Brown dressed, jumped on his ATV, drove through snowdrifts at 20 miles per hour, and made it just in time to deliver their baby.

“Snow went everywhere, went flying in all directions, but just keep going through to the next one,” he recounted.

Amazingly, this was not the first time Dr. Brown had used his ATV to get to work; he has had to ride the ATV to make three different deliveries.

He told KWWL that the ATV was the only chance he had of being able to make it in time to deliver baby girl Birkley Gardner.







“This is a dream come true for me, to be here in a small town and provide the care we can, and experiences like this is just how I imagined I would be a doctor one day,” he said.

Speaking with ABC News, Krystal Gardner said, “We are grateful for the community that we have and the doctors and nurses that made it to the hospital during a snowstorm.”

Baby Birkley had her check-up, and Dr. Brown said she “is as healthy as she can be,” KWWL reported.

Shenandoah Medical Center expressed how lucky it is to have Dr. Brown in a post about the story on their Facebook page.

“Thank you for the dedication to our patients, Dr. Brown! (And a pretty fun story for the proud new parents to share for years!!!” it wrote.

