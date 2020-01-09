Country Superstars Rascal Flatts Announce Farewell Tour After 20 Years Together

Most people have heard of Rascal Flatts. You don’t even need to be a country music aficionado to know them — they made it big, and they’ve been around since 2000.

The biography on their website lists a few of their accomplishments as a group: “17 Number One hits, over 23.4 million albums sold, 35 million digital downloads, 2.2 billion streams worldwide and 4.4 billion streams solely on Pandora, while also selling over 11 million concert tickets and earning more than 40 trophies from the ACA, ACM, AMA, CMA, People’s Choice and more, making them the most awarded country group of the past decade.”

Now, as the three members find themselves nearing their 50s, they’ve agreed that it’s time for things to wind down. In a news release from Tuesday, the three expressed their thankfulness for their time together.

“When we started out 20 years ago, we could not imagine all of the people, places and gifts we would encounter,” Gary LeVox shared. “The greatest feeling ever, is being told that our music has been the soundtrack to their lives.”

“What greater gift can an artist receive than to be told ‘I got married to “Bless The Broken Road,”’ or ‘We played “My Wish” at my graduation.’ That ‘“What Hurts The Most” is the song that made me love country music for the first time,’ or ‘“I’m Movin’ On” helped me get sober’ or even that ‘“Changed” made me call my family again after not talking to them for years.’”

“That’s why we create music and the reason we can’t wait to celebrate this incredible 20 year journey all year, with our fans who we love dearly. I don’t know what God has in store for the future, but I am excited to see what He has planned!”

Jay DeMarcus spoke about how they’re going to take 2020 to do a goodbye tour, appropriately named “Rascal Flatts Farewell: Life is a Highway Tour.”

“While it is of course bittersweet, it is so important to us to celebrate what our music has meant to their lives, as well as what the fans have meant to us,” DeMarcus added. “There is no sadness here, just new chapters, new journeys, and new beginnings. Rascal Flatts’ music will live on forever, because of our fans, and this year is all about them!”

“Dreams do come true … and we are three walking examples of this truth,” Joe Don Rooney said. “I’m most proud of the fact that we’ve pursued our dreams together and with courage, hard-work and dedication we’ve been able to cultivate our dreams into reality; it’s simply incredible!”

Rooney highlighted how blessed the trio has been and how much they look forward to spending the next year thanking their fans.

“And,” Rooney added, “I personally can’t wait to shine a light on my brothers Jay and Gary this year, and make another mountain of new memories with them.”

The farewell tour will start June 11 and run through Oct. 17, with 25 events running from coast to coast. If you were ever a serious Rascal Flatts fan at any point during their 20 years, now’s the time to make sure you see them off!

