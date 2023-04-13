Couple's Romance from 'Yellowstone' Spills Off the Set as the Two Confirm They're Dating in Real Life

Two characters from Paramount’s smash hit Western drama “Yellowstone” have revealed they are dating both on-screen and off the set.

No, those two characters are not Rip Wheeler and Beth Dutton, which might break a few hearts among viewers of the series.

Rip and Beth, who are played by Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly, share a rare definitive chemistry. Fans adore their TV romance, which is arguably one of the better ones on television in recent years.

But love is also alive for “Yellowstone” characters Walker and Laramie – and not just on the addictive show that stars Kevin Costner as the tough-as-nails patriarch of the Dutton family.

The actors who play the two, Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison, showed their Instagram followers on Wednesday their relationship has gotten serious.

Bingham posted an image of him kissing Harrison and commented, “More than a spark.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Bingham (@ryanbinghamofficial)

Harrison quickly commented back, “i love you, cowboy.”

The character Lloyd Pierce had eyes for the blonde on the show before her TV relationship with Walker became official.

It is not clear if the actor who plays Lloyd, Forrie Smith, has given the off-screen romance his blessing.

But Bingham, Harrison and Smith are all friends, according to a post the actress shared earlier this year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✨hassie harrison✨ (@hassieharrison)

Many fans of the popular drama expressed they were pleased to see Walker and Laramie take their relationship off the screen and to social media.

The couple was flooded with positive comments on Bingham’s post.

One of his followers commented, “This made my day! I didn’t know you two were a real couple.”

Another one wrote, “Makes my heart swell! Love y’all,” while a third joked: “I guess what happens at Yellowstone doesn’t stay there anymore lol.”

A romantic commenter predicted Bingham, a musician, would find a muse in Harrison. “When art imitates life it can produce art. I’d bet songs are on the way!” the person commented.







“Yellowstone” is in its fifth season break. Showrunner Taylor Sheridan and Costner reportedly have been working on scheduling issues for a possible sixth season.

