Share
Lifestyle & Human Interest
Forget ketchup and mustard - at Thanksgiving, the Kraft Heinz Company is hoping you'll reach for a squeeze bottle of its new Heinz Leftover Gravy while making your leftover sandwich.
Feature
Forget ketchup and mustard - at Thanksgiving, the Kraft Heinz Company is hoping you'll reach for a squeeze bottle of its new Heinz Leftover Gravy while making your leftover sandwich. (The Kraft Heinz Company)

New Twist in Holiday Condiments: 'Leftover Gravy' Hits Shelves in Time for Thanksgiving

 By Lorri Wickenhauser  November 21, 2025 at 3:30am
Share

For some people, the best part of Thanksgiving dinner is the turkey.

For others, it’s the pie.

But for many of us, the absolute best part of the holiday happens after the big Thanksgiving meal, when the leftovers are pulled out and the sandwich-making begins.

Those people who want to fast-forward to the sandwich course are the target audience for a new product from the folks who brought you Heinz Ketchup and Heinz Mustard.

Meet Heinz Leftover Gravy.

This familiar product is packaged in a new form: a squeezable plastic bottle, just like the ones for the red stuff and the yellow stuff.

The company promised that this new form of gravy “transforms the Thanksgiving staple into a condiment perfectly poised for the ultimate leftover sandwich,” according to a news release.

The announcement said that the new product was inspired by a popular episode of the 90s sitcom “Friends,” which centered around a Thanksgiving leftover sandwich stolen from Ross.

Ross, who was dealing with a divorce and eviction at the time, complained to his buddies that the special seasonal sandwich was “the only good thing going on in my life… someone ate the only good thing going on in my life!”

Later in the episode, Ross explained to his boss that the secret to the sandwich was an extra piece of gravy-soaked bread in the middle.

“I call it the Moist Maker,” he explained.



Spoiler alert: Ross discovered who took his sandwich, and much drama ensued.

Meanwhile, back in the 21st century, this must have been a slow news week, because multiple major media outlets, including USA Today, jumped on the story.

Related:
Al Roker Misses Famous Event for First Time in 27 Years as He Recovers from Major Blood Clots

Some readers reacted with enthusiasm. “Genius. Leftovers just got a major upgrade,” one responded to the outlet’s story in an X post.

 

Another, clearly not a fan of brown goo ejected from a squeeze bottle, commented simply, “Ew.”

And, of course, there had to be a traditionalist who complained about anyone who would resort to purchasing such a commercialized product from a grocery store.

“For the low IQ who don’t know to save the leftover or just make another batch of gravy,” that reader sneered in a post.

Actually, though, Heinz is quite proud of its gravy making, boasting in its news release that it is the “market leader of US gravy.”

And they have the stats to show that this new venture is likely going to be a profitable one: “Thanksgiving has evolved into more than just one meal — it’s a multiday celebration,” the company said, adding that “94 percent of Americans craft Thanksgiving leftover sandwiches and nearly half agree that gravy is the must-have ingredient.”

The company invited those who are fired up about the idea of squeezable gravy to order a 12-ounce jar of Heinz Homestyle Turkey Gravy at Walmart.com “and receive a limited-edition HEINZ Leftover Gravy Kit featuring a Leftover Gravy squeezable bottle and a recipe card for the ‘Ultimate Thanksgiving Leftovers Sandwich’ while supplies last.”

Go for it. We won’t even judge you for needing a recipe card for a turkey sandwich.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Lorri Wickenhauser
Associate Story Editor
Lorri Wickenhauser has worked at news organizations in California and Arizona. She joined The Western Journal in 2021.
Lorri Wickenhauser has worked at news organizations in California and Arizona. She joined The Western Journal in 2021.




New Twist in Holiday Condiments: 'Leftover Gravy' Hits Shelves in Time for Thanksgiving
Century-Old Bottle Carries Soldiers' Messages from the Past
Donations Pour in for K-9 Hero Wounded in the Line of Duty
Chunkosaurus Rex Squashes the Competition in Fat Squirrel Week
'You Were a Legend' - Katherine Schwarzenegger Says Emotional Goodbye to Childhood Companion
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation