New Twist in Holiday Condiments: 'Leftover Gravy' Hits Shelves in Time for Thanksgiving

For some people, the best part of Thanksgiving dinner is the turkey.

For others, it’s the pie.

But for many of us, the absolute best part of the holiday happens after the big Thanksgiving meal, when the leftovers are pulled out and the sandwich-making begins.

Those people who want to fast-forward to the sandwich course are the target audience for a new product from the folks who brought you Heinz Ketchup and Heinz Mustard.

Meet Heinz Leftover Gravy.

This familiar product is packaged in a new form: a squeezable plastic bottle, just like the ones for the red stuff and the yellow stuff.

The company promised that this new form of gravy “transforms the Thanksgiving staple into a condiment perfectly poised for the ultimate leftover sandwich,” according to a news release.

The announcement said that the new product was inspired by a popular episode of the 90s sitcom “Friends,” which centered around a Thanksgiving leftover sandwich stolen from Ross.

Ross, who was dealing with a divorce and eviction at the time, complained to his buddies that the special seasonal sandwich was “the only good thing going on in my life… someone ate the only good thing going on in my life!”

Later in the episode, Ross explained to his boss that the secret to the sandwich was an extra piece of gravy-soaked bread in the middle.

“I call it the Moist Maker,” he explained.







Spoiler alert: Ross discovered who took his sandwich, and much drama ensued.

Meanwhile, back in the 21st century, this must have been a slow news week, because multiple major media outlets, including USA Today, jumped on the story.

Heinz unveils new Leftover Gravy sauce ‘for the ultimate leftover sandwich’ https://t.co/0oPYkjyxO1 — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) November 18, 2025

Some readers reacted with enthusiasm. “Genius. Leftovers just got a major upgrade,” one responded to the outlet’s story in an X post.

Genius. Leftovers just got a major upgrade. — Satoshi (@Soul_Of_Satoshi) November 18, 2025

Another, clearly not a fan of brown goo ejected from a squeeze bottle, commented simply, “Ew.”

Ew — EmDeeDub (@EmDDubya) November 18, 2025

And, of course, there had to be a traditionalist who complained about anyone who would resort to purchasing such a commercialized product from a grocery store.

“For the low IQ who don’t know to save the leftover or just make another batch of gravy,” that reader sneered in a post.

For the low IQ who don’t know to save the leftover or just make another batch of gravy. — 325AIR (@325AIR1) November 18, 2025

Actually, though, Heinz is quite proud of its gravy making, boasting in its news release that it is the “market leader of US gravy.”

And they have the stats to show that this new venture is likely going to be a profitable one: “Thanksgiving has evolved into more than just one meal — it’s a multiday celebration,” the company said, adding that “94 percent of Americans craft Thanksgiving leftover sandwiches and nearly half agree that gravy is the must-have ingredient.”

The company invited those who are fired up about the idea of squeezable gravy to order a 12-ounce jar of Heinz Homestyle Turkey Gravy at Walmart.com “and receive a limited-edition HEINZ Leftover Gravy Kit featuring a Leftover Gravy squeezable bottle and a recipe card for the ‘Ultimate Thanksgiving Leftovers Sandwich’ while supplies last.”

Go for it. We won’t even judge you for needing a recipe card for a turkey sandwich.

