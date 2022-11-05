Parler Share
News

Cow Kills Young Livestock Veterinarian; Community Devastated at Circumstances of Her Death

 By Jack Davis  November 5, 2022 at 9:17am
Parler Share

A 25-year-old veterinarian was killed Thursday when an unexpected action by a cow she was examining led to injuries that caused her death.

Chiara Santoli was killed at a farm in Custoza, Italy, according to a translation of the report by the Italian-language Verona Sera.

“A tragic accident, a very rare fatality, took the life of a girl who loved animals, precisely because of an animal. It is a heartbreaking story, for which I extend my deep condolences to her family, to all those who loved her and to the category of veterinarians,” Luca Zaia, president of the Veneto Region, said.

“Chiara had chosen to be on the side of the animals to take care of their health and she was doing an internship with an expert veterinarian, following the rules and her loving instinct. A tragic event tore her away from her dream and from her loved ones,” Zaia said.

The report said that in the company of Piergiorgio Buniotto, an experienced veterinarian, Santoli went to the stables of the Corte Vittoria ice cream parlor in Custoza, accompanied by owner Massimo Tabarini.

Trending:
Song Played Before Biden Takes the Stage Gives Democrats 'Painful' Flashbacks: 'Who Was in Charge of This'?

During the examination of a cow, the animal made an unexpected move. Santoli was crushed between a railing and the stall box and sustained a blow to her abdomen.

Buniotto tried to revive Santoli, but she soon died as a result of her injuries.

“Chiara was a splendid daughter, she died for the dream of her life,” her father, Giuseppe, said, according to the translation of an Italian-language report on fanpage.it.

“There are no words that can alleviate such a great pain as the loss of such a young daughter, while she was doing the work she loved. We cling to family members in this dramatic moment,’ Roverto Mayor Francesco Valduga said. Santoli was a native of the community.

Marco Ghedina of the Order of Veterinarians of the Autonomous Province of Trento said the death of Santoli was a great loss, saying her death “has caused us great sadness.”

“There is great bitterness in all of us on the Board of Directors of the Order for this young colleague,” Ghedina said.

Ghedina said safety protocols can only accomplish so much.

Related:
'Zookeepers Came Running Down Screaming': 5 Lions Escape Enclosure, Causing 'Emergency Situation'

“Unfortunately, even if safety is always maximum, the variables and unexpected events that are not calculated can unfortunately be fatal, as in this case,” Ghedina said.

Santoli graduated from the Faculty of Medicine and Veterinary of the University of Padua,  according to the website news.italy24.

She had been working as a veterinarian since March after completing an internship working with a veterinarian who had experience with farm animals.

“The news of Chiara’s death at work is shocking,” the National Association of Italian Veterinary Doctors said in a statement.

“The tragedy deeply upsets and saddens the veterinary community,” the statement said, adding that the group  “expresses condolences and closeness to the family. It also hopes for a rapid assessment of the circumstances of this misfortune.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Cow Kills Young Livestock Veterinarian; Community Devastated at Circumstances of Her Death
Elon Musk Signals Hard Times Are Ahead With Subtle Change on Twitter
Pelosi May Already Have Her Replacement - A Family Member Who Has Never Held Elected Office
'I am One of Them': Lara Trump Lets Loose on Democrats Lumping White Suburban Women Into One Box
'Blood Moon' Will Rise Over America on Election Day
See more...

Conversation