Share
News
Motorists drive on Interstate 5 ahead of the July Fourth holiday weekend on July 3, 2025, in Los Angeles, California.
Motorists drive on Interstate 5 ahead of the July Fourth holiday weekend on July 3, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Mario Tama / Getty Images)

A Crash Took Her Husband: Days Later, the Search for Her Son Ended in Tragedy

 By Ole Braatelien  August 16, 2025 at 5:00am
Share

Firefighters recovered a teenager’s body days after he and his father crashed into an aqueduct near Patterson, California.

The morning of the accident on Aug. 5, the boy’s father, Raul Ramirez, was found dead at the wheel of a 2003 Nissan SUV, but 15-year-old Aaron Ramirez was nowhere to be found, the Modesto Bee reported.

Three days later, the Patterson Fire Department found Aaron’s body in the water.

He was about two miles downstream from the crash site, according to KTXL-TV in Sacramento, California.

Back home, Elvia Ramirez and her surviving child, Isaac, mourned the loss of her husband and son.

“This heartbreaking event has left Elvia and Isaac facing a future without two of the most important people in their lives,” a GoFundMe page started by family said.

“While grieving such an overwhelming loss, Elvia is also confronted with unexpected and significant expenses — funeral and memorial costs, time away from work, counseling, and daily living needs for her and Isaac as they navigate life during this difficult transition,” the page read.



The California Highway Patrol said that on the day of the crash, Ramirez had been driving north on I-5, according to KTXL-TV.

He had been towing a single-axle utility trailer and at some point made an “unsafe turning movement.”

Related:
Mom Arrives at Day Care to Screams of Her 9-Month-Old, Hospital's Test Reveals Sick Contaminant

The SUV veered to the right and went 1,000 feet down an embankment before crashing into the California Aqueduct.

The CHP responded to the incident around 6:31 a.m., and the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Dive Team recovered Raul Ramirez and helped extract the vehicle.

The incident is still under investigation, and police have not yet published a toxicology report.

“We want to thank everyone for the love, prayers, and support you have shown our family during this incredibly difficult time. Your kindness has been a source of comfort as we prepare to honor the lives of Raul and Aaron,” the GoFundMe page continued.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Ole Braatelien
Contributing Journalist
Ole Braatelien, a writer for The Western Journal since 2022, earned his bachelor's from Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.




A Crash Took Her Husband: Days Later, the Search for Her Son Ended in Tragedy
Man's Reaction to Being Ding Dong Ditched by Neighborhood Boy Lands Him in Handcuffs
What Are the Odds? NC Woman Pulls Off Stunning Lottery Feat
Brave 9‑Year‑Old Girl Risks It All to Pull Mom From Pool During Shocking Attempted Drowning, Police Say
Man Caught Juggling 3 Secret Marriages Learns His Fate: Report
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation