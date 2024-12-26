Creepy Video Captures Dozens of News Broadcasts Airing Same Word-for-Word Attack on So-Called 'Misinformation'

The establishment media, both national and local, exists for the sole purpose of controlling what viewers think.

For instance, phrases such as “mostly peaceful” or “safe and effective” shaped establishment-preferred narratives about social unrest and COVID vaccines. And those phrases did not emerge organically.

If you doubt this, then you have not yet seen the compilation of identical, Orwellian-sounding messages delivered by local news personalities from different news stations across the country.

The compilation, posted to the social media platform X on Christmas Eve, had more than 93,000 views by Thursday morning.

The clip’s first 20 seconds showed local broadcasters all reading from the same generic script. In general, that script sounded like part advertisement and part public-service announcement.

Then came the Orwellian message, obviously ordered from on high but delivered through voices familiar to local television audiences — a tactic no doubt designed to manipulate viewers by giving the false appearance of authenticity and trustworthiness.

“The sharing of biased and false news has become all-too common on social media,” a broadcaster from KBAK in Bakersfield, California, said. “More alarming, some media outlets publish the same fake stories without checking facts first.”

Of course, complaints about “false news” and “social media” amount to thinly-veiled endorsements of censorship.

Incredibly, a mash-up-style compilation ensued. Thirty-six small, rectangular boxes appeared on screen one-by-one. And each box featured a different local news station conveying the same message word-for-word.

Finally, they all spoke in unison: “This is extremely dangerous to our democracy.”

Then, the small boxes disappeared, and the compilation showed 15 consecutive local news stations delivering the identical “extremely dangerous to our democracy” message.

An X user named “Ignorance, the root and stem of all evil” posted the clip.

“This is what mind control looks like. Operation Mockingbird never ended. The CIA controls the MSM. The Conspiracy Theorists were right again,” an accompanying post read.

This is what mind control looks like. Operation Mockingbird never ended. The CIA controls the MSM. The Conspiracy Theorists were right again. pic.twitter.com/c4fh1loqyE — Ignorance, the root and stem of all evil (@ivan_8848) December 24, 2024

Whether or not the CIA orchestrated and ordered the message remains anyone’s guess.

After all, the anti-“misinformation” message might just as likely have originated with corporate bigwigs.

For instance, KATU in Portland, Oregon, delivered the “extremely dangerous to our democracy” line. So did WACH in Columbia, South Carolina.

Unsurprisingly, Sinclair Broadcast Group, a telecommunications conglomerate, owns both local stations. SBG also owns KBAK in Bakersfield.

Thus, the CIA might or might not have crafted the message, but in a practical sense it makes little difference.

If the CIA or any other powerful actor wanted to shape public opinion, it would not need to go directly to Bakersfield, Portland, or Columbia. It could simply work through a conglomerate like SBG.

Moreover, even if one exonerates the CIA of direct involvement, a conspiracy of interest remains. In other words, if a message serves establishment interests, then government agencies and corporate actors will spread that message whether or not they coordinate with one another in advance.

And no honest person can regard that concentration of power as anything but “extremely dangerous to our democracy.”

