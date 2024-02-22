A video recording of a call between an undercover journalist and an official with the American Red Cross on Tuesday has caused an uproar among the unvaccinated community.

The recording reveals that the organization does not separate blood donations based on COVID-19 vaccination status.

Conservative political commentator, media host and comedian Steven Crowder shared the video, on his X account, which has since gone viral.

In the video, a Red Cross official tells an undercover reporter that the organization does not differentiate blood donations based on COVID-19 vaccination status. The official also mentioned that unvaccinated recipients might receive blood from vaccinated donors without knowing.

BREAKING: @RedCross official tells undercover journalist they DO NOT SEPARATE donated blood based on COVID-19 vaccination status; ADMITS unvaccinated recipients can UNWITTINGLY RECEIVE blood from vaccinated donors THIS. IS. INSANE. pic.twitter.com/ZqNTZQXFWQ — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) February 21, 2024

During the call, a Red Cross official stated that in emergency situations, such as car accidents, or where individuals “need blood right away, there is a possibility that you’ll be getting vaccinated blood.”

When asked by the undercover journalist if patients could know if they were receiving unvaccinated blood, the official replied, “there isn’t any way” because the blood is not separated by vaccination status.

The official explained the only way to ensure the unvaccinated person receives unvaccinated blood is “if they donate for themselves or if they have a family member that’s willing to donate for them.”

The Red Cross official also mentioned that some individuals who received the COVID-19 vaccine two years ago “are still experiencing some types of symptoms,” which is why the organization inquires about vaccination status.

An example was given of a vaccinated woman who had called in to donate blood, but was deemed ineligible to do because she experienced persistent ringing in her ears as a side effect of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

This reliance on the honor system and trust in potential donors to disclose their symptoms has led to widespread concern over the trustworthiness of blood donations from the Red Cross.

Social media users, including Dr. Simone Gold and others, expressed their concerns and skepticism regarding the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine and the Red Cross’s practices.

Users took to X to express their concern over the discovery.

Dr. Simone Gold wrote, “The American Red Cross is now asking blood donors if they ever received the COVID-19 vaccine, and if you answer “Yes”, you must call them to check if you are still eligible to donate. Do you still believe this vaccine is “safe and effective”?

The American Red Cross is now asking blood donors if they ever received the COVID-19 vaccine, and if you answer “Yes”, you must call them to check if you are still eligible to donate. Do you still believe this vaccine is “safe and effective”? pic.twitter.com/dGBvLP9ZFE — Dr. Simone Gold (@drsimonegold) February 21, 2024

“If vaccinated blood wasn’t tainted, the Red Cross wouldn’t be inquiring whether you’ve HAD the vaccines before donating blood. -The End,” wrote a user by the name of Carole Mac.

If vaccinated blood wasn’t tainted, the Red Cross wouldn’t be inquiring whether you’ve HAD the vaccines before donating blood. -The End — Carole Mac (@HerbsandDirt) February 22, 2024

Oli London asked, “Is the American Red Cross finally admitting that the vaccine contaminates blood?”

London then pointed out that the Red Cross has recently published a questionnaire for potential blood donors to contact them before donating blood to “determine if this will affect your eligibility” to donate blood.

Is the American Red Cross finally admitting that the vaccine contaminates blood? In a questionnaire for potential blood donors, the Red Cross urges anyone who has been vaccinated to call them first to ‘determine if this will affect your eligibility.’ pic.twitter.com/fpoxeEM0WP — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) February 21, 2024

X Community Notes pointed out in one tweet that the Red Cross has been asking donors, since March 2021, that if they received certain COVID-19 vaccines to wait two weeks before donating blood for live attenuation of the vaccine.

It is further noted that “This is consistent with other vaccinations and blood donations.”

The American Red Cross is now asking blood donors if they have received the Covid vaccine. If donors answer yes, they are advised to call ahead to confirm if they are still eligible to donate. I thought Dr. Fauci said the unvaccinated were the problem? pic.twitter.com/vbLiozWfBS — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) February 20, 2024

Following the release of the call recording, the Red Cross issued a statement in response to Rogan O’Handley — which they pinned to their X account — clarifying that individuals can donate blood after receiving an FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine, provided they are feeling well and symptom-free at the time of donation. They also noted that donations from vaccinated individuals are safe for transfusion, similar to other vaccines like measles, mumps, or influenza, and that vaccine components are not found in the bloodstream.

A comprehensive study published in the journal Vaccine on Feb. 12, involving 99 million vaccinated individuals across eight countries, found statistically significant higher instances of myocarditis, pericarditis and other adverse reactions than expected following COVID-19 vaccinations.

The Global Vaccine Data Network’s research highlighted the importance of evaluating the safety signals of vaccines “in the context of their rarity and clinical relevance,” noting that some adverse effects are also seen in COVID-19 infections.

