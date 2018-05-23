Critic Skewers New Letterman Show for Pushing Too Much Liberal Guilt

Writer Neal Pollack called out comedian David Letterman for pushing too much liberal guilt in his new Netflix show “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.”

In a Wednesday article for Decider, Pollack bashed Letterman’s opening episode in January with former President Barack Obama.

He called the episode so “mind-numbingly dull” it made him fall asleep on his living room floor.

“I woke up fifteen minutes later and asked my wife what I missed. ‘Nothing,’ she said. While I miss the Obama years as much as any good bourgeois Democrat, he offers nothing but homilies, and Letterman does everything but remove his shoes and kiss his feet,” Pollack wrote.

Pollack thinks the show should be renamed to highlight Letterman’s pension for liberal guilt, and said the host came off as disingenuous and preachy.

“The show should be re-titled ‘Dave Letterman’s Cavalcade Of Liberal Guilt.’ He’s atoning for all his sins, and all of ours,” the article reads.

“Half of his George Clooney ‘interview’ gets spent discussing Amal Clooney’s human-rights work, and a visit to Clooney’s boyhood home turns into a condescending and strange segment where Letterman goes driving with an Iraqi refugee,” Pollack added.

“Suddenly, at this heavily-bearded stage in his career, Letterman feels like he must make up for a lifetime spent hosting Stupid Pet Tricks, reading Top 10 lists, flirting with Sarah Jessica Parker, and sucking on Jennifer Aniston’s hair.”

“Instead, he talks to Malala about girls’ education in developing countries and lets everyone know that he thinks racism is bad,” Pollack wrote.

Pollack feels Letterman is partly to blame for the rise of President Donald Trump and called his show an “endless Yom Kippur” for Democrats.

“Like all us liberals, David Letterman is sad about what this country has become. As far as I can recall, things got pretty dark during Letterman’s 1980s heyday as well, but he didn’t spend his life hand-wringing about Ronald Reagan,” Pollack wrote.

“Now, though, he shoulders the blame for the Age Of Trump and we must all shoulder it with him. His new show acts as an endless Yom Kippur for the Democratic soul. We have sinned, we have transgressed, we have done perversely,” he said.

“Comedy, in David Letterman’s endgame eyes, means always having to say you’re sorry.”

