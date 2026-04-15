Leftist North Carolina Judge Slashes Bond for Alleged Venezuelan Gang Member After Unborn Child Is Shot

After an alleged violent gang member fired a gun while impaired, resulting in the death of his wife and unborn child, a judge in North Carolina reduced his bond from $1 million to $25,000.

WSOC-TV in Charlotte cited court documents showing that Luis Marcano-Marcano was hit with the $1 million bond for firing a gun in city limits over the weekend, before the amount was drastically reduced.

The court records also revealed that Marcano-Marcano was impaired by drugs and alcohol during the incident. When his wife tried to take the gun from him, she inadvertently shot herself and killed her unborn baby.

KPTV identified her as Sabrina Campos, who was seven months pregnant at the time. Police arrested Marcano-Marcano, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement put a detainer on him.

Authorities told the magistrate who set the initial bond that the suspect had outstanding warrants in Venezuela. When setting bond, the magistrate described Marcano-Marcano as “a danger to the public.”

The judge also said tossing the weapon into the woods amounted to interfering with a police investigation.

Judge Karen McCallum still ignored those red flags and put the public at risk by lowering the bond to $25,000.

This is how judicial activists exercise their broad discretion.

They tend to treat honest citizens as common criminals, and potentially violent suspects as law-abiding angels who always deserve a second chance.

A representative for McCallum said she is unable to comment on pending cases. But even if she could, what could she possibly say to defend such a decision?

This is absolutely disgraceful and reeks of corruption.

Marcano-Marcano reportedly told Mint Hill police that he and his wife were celebrating his birthday and got into an argument. This led to him grabbing a pistol and firing shots around her feet.

Marcano-Marcano claimed he then put the pistol down before his wife attempted to grab it in an effort to put it in her pocket. That’s when she accidentally pulled the trigger, he said.

But it gets worse. Marcano-Marcano admitted to law enforcement that after he dropped his wife off at a hospital, he went back home and threw the gun into the woods.

Do these sound like the actions of a man who deserves to have his bail reduced to almost nothing?

On the contrary, perhaps $1 million wasn’t high enough.

To top it all off, Marcano-Marcano is a suspected member of the infamous Tren de Aragua gang.

This is an organization that President Donald Trump designated a terrorist group back in January 2025 via executive order.

It’s almost as if Judge McCallum put blinders on and refused to even consider the massive pile of evidence. Even though Marcano-Marcano is innocent until proven guilty, it’s a judge’s job to weigh the pre-trial evidence against the defendant’s presumption of innocence, while putting the public interest above all else.

And what a shocker: McCallum is a Democrat, according to Ballotpedia. She is facing re-election this November in the North Carolina District Court.

If voters in that area have any sense at all, they’ll kick her to the curb without delay in the interest of justice, knowing that if they don’t, they may very well find their lives linked to one of her judicial decisions.

One wrong move from McCallum could shatter their very existence, along with the lives of those around them.

Furthermore, the entire nation must stand up in one voice and declare that black robed tyrants will no longer be welcome in America’s courtrooms. They must check their personal bias at the door before taking the bench, or face pushback and real-world consequences like never before.

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