Crocs Donates Its Shoes to Health Care Workers as Coronavirus Numbers Rise in the US

Crocs are making a comeback for all the right reasons.

As part of a new initiative, the Colorado-based company is providing thousands of shoes to health care workers fighting against the novel coronavirus.

The shoe company has committed to donating 10,000 pairs of shoes per day, according to CNN.

In addition to those donations, workers can sign up for free shoes at www.crocs.com/freeforhealthcare.

As of Thursday, 400,000 health care workers were in line to get a pair of Crocs, according to a tweet from the company.

We are working hard to donate 10,000 pairs a day to those working in healthcare and currently have more than 400,000 people in line. All we can do is ask for your patience. Please check back tomorrow at 12 p.m. ET. It is our hope that we can get everyone a pair and do our part. pic.twitter.com/tfHobXGm1V — Crocs Shoes (@Crocs) March 26, 2020

“The healthcare industry has always embraced Crocs, but our mantra of ‘be comfortable in your own shoes’ applies now more than ever, and we want to do more to help our nation’s heroes,” Crocs CEO Andrew Reese said in a statement.

“This is the least we can do for those working incredibly hard to defeat this virus.”

The rubber-like polymer of Crocs makes them much easier to clean off, which, for health care workers exposed to the highly infectious COVID-19, is very helpful.

These members of the medical community need all the help they can get right now.

In various coronavirus hotspots across the country, hospitals are reportedly nearing their capacity.

COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the U.S. — nearly 93,000 were confirmed as of early Friday afternoon with more than 1,300 deaths, according to John Hopkins.

On the front lines in the fight against this disease, it is the nurses, doctors and other medical professionals who are risking the most for their fellow Americans.

Kious Kelly, an assistant nursing manager at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, died after contracting the virus on Tuesday, according to the New York Post.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of a beloved member of our nursing staff,” the Mount Sinai Health System said in a statement.

“Today, we lost another hero — a compassionate colleague, friend and selfless caregiver.”

In a time like this, it is up to America’s many private and public institutions to work together and fill the gaps left in the wake of this unprecedented epidemic.

By donating to the health professionals putting their lives on the line, Crocs is helping do this in a small yet powerful way.

