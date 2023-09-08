Crowd of 24,000 Turns on Climate Protesters as Their Antics Delay US Open Semifinal for Nearly an Hour

A women’s U.S. Open semifinal match was delayed nearly an hour on Thursday night in New York thanks to far-left climate extremists, one of whom glued himself to a concrete floor.

But fans of tennis were not exactly receptive to the gimmick as it appears people seemingly everywhere are growing tired of having their lives disrupted by these kinds of people.

Clip after clip online in recent times has shown people dragging climate protesters off of roads and highways.

In Nevada last week, police busted up one such blockade with force near the Burning Man festival.

Could you imagine trying to annoy people into caring about your pet cause? It seems making people late for work or disrupting events they spend good money on is not the best strategy for getting them to see things your way.

In any event, the far-left climate doomers never relent, as was the case at Flushing Meadows in Queens Thursday.

American star Coco Gauff was leading Czech Republic star Karolina Muchova 1-0 when the self-righteous climate protesters forced a 49-minute delay, ESPN reported.

Coco Gauff’s US Open semi-final against Karolina Muchova halted by climate change protestors in the stands. #usopen pic.twitter.com/qded3qEYBN — Matt Majendie (@mattmajendie) September 8, 2023

One of them glued his bare feet to the floor while three others also engaged in annoying antics.

But the real story was not the protest, nor was it the “END FOSSIL FUELS” shirts the protesters were each wearing.

The real story was the collective reaction of those who paid good money to see the tournament.

A video posted on X, formerly Twitter, showed 24,000 fans of tennis were in no mood to hear about carbon footprints from people who in some way or another used fossil fuels to get to the stadium.

“Kick them out! Kick them out!” fans shouted.

Climate change protestors delayed the #USOpen The crowd rightfully chanted ‘kick them out’ pic.twitter.com/CrHfTY3TfF — Daniel Turner (@DanielTurnerPTF) September 8, 2023

Eventually, event security and police approached the four pests and arrested each of them. It is not clear what the charges were, currently.

But whoever among them thought the strategy of annoying thousands of people should be replaced. These people’s only accomplishment was undercutting their message.

Gauff, who won the match with a score of 6-4, 7-5 after the delay, was more gracious than I would have been.

“I had a feeling it was going to happen this tournament,” she said. “It was done in a peaceful way, so I can’t get too mad at it. Obviously I don’t want it to happen when I’m winning, up 6-4, 1-0, and I wanted the momentum to keep going. But hey, if that’s what they felt they needed to do to get their voices heard, I can’t really get upset at it.”

As peaceful as the protest might have been, it sounded like Gauff was just as annoyed as everyone else inside Arthur Ashe Stadium.

